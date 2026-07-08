The upcoming fourth season of Pro Govinda League Season 4 has been scheduled for August 25, 26 and 27, with organisers preparing for what is expected to be the most widely viewed edition of the tournament so far. A major development this year is the league's association with JioHotstar, where the tournament will be available for viewers, opening access to audiences beyond the on-ground celebrations the sport has traditionally been known for.

Competing in this year's edition, Alibaug Knights enters the tournament with team co-owner Ranjeet Singh Bindra of Bastian Hospitality along with entrepreneur and singer Jashan Bhumkar , expressing confidence and enthusiasm as preparations move forward ahead of the competition.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Jashan Bhumkar says, "We are very excited to be part of this season and are looking forward to the competition ahead. It is great to see a platform like Pro Govinda League growing bigger every year and giving this sport the recognition it truly deserves."

For Jashan, the growth of this tournament reflects an important shift in how regional sporting traditions are being recognised today. What was once largely associated with festive celebrations in Maharashtra is now steadily creating space for itself in an organised sporting format that is drawing wider attention every year.

The increasing scale of the league, participation from competitive teams and the addition of digital streaming this season indicate how rapidly the format is evolving and connecting with newer audiences.

Alibaug Knights coach Ganesh Rewale says, "Last season's runners-up finish gave us confidence, but it has also motivated us to work even harder this year. The players have been training with great discipline and commitment, and everyone in the squad is focused on one goal-to go one step further and bring home the Pro Govinda League Season 4 title."

Alibaug Knights player Sachin Vilas Raul adds, "The atmosphere within the team is very positive, and every training session is pushing us to improve. The constant support from our owners, Jashan Bhumkar and Ranjeet Singh Bindra, along with the guidance of our coach Ganesh Rewale and mentor Jude Singh, has given us immense confidence. We are ready to give our best on the field and make this a memorable season for Alibaug Knights."

As the countdown begins for Season 4, all eyes will now be on how teams prepare for a tournament that continues to grow stronger with every edition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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