In a show of empathy the authorities installed a smart TV at the residence of Olympian Salima Tete after the government came to know that the woman hockey player's family does not posess one and are unable to see their daughter's performance at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Simdega district administration to immediately install a TV at the woman hockey player's home in a remote village, a state government spokesperson said on Wednesday. "On the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Simdega district administration has installed a smart TV at the house of Olympic hockey player Salima Tete. Along with this, a setup box has also been installed so that the family can see Salima playing live," the spokesperson said.

Simdega deputy commissioner Sushant Gaurav had directed that the TV at Salima's house be installed before the semi final match which took place during the day.

Simdega district sports officer Tushar Roy said a 43-inch smart TV was installed at the Olympian's house and the Indian women's hockey team's semi-final match against Argentina was watched by her family members and villagers on the TV.

Their joy would have been complete had not India gone down to Argentina 2-1.

The Indian side created history on Monday by qualifying for the Olympics semi final for the very first time by defeating Australia 1-0.