Having reached their first Olympic semifinal, the Indian women's hockey team will be gunning for glory when they take on Argentina on Wednesday at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Rani Rampal-led side stunned heavyweights Australia in the quarterfinal, winning 1-0. Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra, considered to be a medal contender, will finally begin his campaign in the men's javelin throw qualification. The world number two is in Group A for the qualifiers with Shivpal Singh slotted in Group B. Moreover, young Lovlina Borgohain will be eyeing for a win against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's Welterweight boxing semifinal. Wrestlers Deepak Punia and Ravi Dahiya will also begin their campaigns on Wednesday with rather easy draws. Meanwhile, Anshu Malik faces European champion Iryna Kurachkina in the women's Freestyle wrestling 57kg 1/8 Final. Other than the events already mentioned, August 4 will also see golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar participating in women's individual round one.

Here is the India schedule for August 4 at the Tokyo Olympics

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar- Golf Women's Individual - Round 1

Time: 4:00am IST

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A

Time: 5:35am IST

Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B

Time: 7:05am IST

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli - Women's Welterweight Boxing Semifinals

Time: 11:00am IST

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor - Men's Freestyle Wrestling 86kg 1/8 Final

Time: 8:59am IST

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Tigreros - Men's Freestyle Wrestling 57kg 1/8 Final

Time: 8:21am IST

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina - Women's Freestyle Wrestling 57kg 1/8 Final

Time: 8:28am IST

India vs Argentina - Women's Hockey Semifinal

Time: 3:30pm IST