Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with legendary boxer Mary Kom during his interactions with India's Olympic-bound athletes. PM Modi asked the Indian pugilist about her favourite punch. "You are a champion of every punch you throw. However, which is your favourite punch? Is it a jab, a hook, an upper cut or some other move? Do tell us and also why is it your favourite punch," asked PM Modi. Mary Kom replied: "Because I am a southpaw, the hook punch is my favourite."

"It's a very effective move as I rarely miss my opponent with this punch. It is almost certain to hit them," she added.

"I want to know who is your favourite athlete," PM Modi asked further.

"In boxing I have my hero, my inspiration, Muhammad Ali. I got inspiration from him to choose boxing as a profession," replied Mary Kom.

"Mary Kom ji, you have won almost every boxing tournament in the world. You had once said it's your dream to win an Olympic gold medal. This isn't just your dream but also of the country," PM Modi said.

"The country expects that you will fulfil your dreams and the dreams of the country."

Mary Kom, who won a bronze medal at the London Olympic Games in 2012, will aim for a final swansong in Tokyo as this will be her last Olympics.

She made history at the London Games by becoming the first Indian boxer to bag a medal at Olympics.

Beside Mary Kom, eight other Indian boxers have made the cut for the Tokyo Games.