IPL 2026 will kick off in March with all ten teams vying for the coveted trophy. After their disappointing 2025 season, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will be aiming for redemption as they chase their sixth title. However, ahead of the upcoming season, CSK have suffered a major setback as their young all-rounder Prashant Veer sustained a serious shoulder injury. Prashant, who was bought by CSK for a whopping Rs 14.2 crore at the mini auction, got injured on Day 1 of Uttar Pradesh's Ranji Trophy match against Jharkhand.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Prashant is expected to be sidelined for at least three weeks, which could significantly affect CSK's pre-season training camp. For the unveresed, Prashant was roped in as a like-for-like replacement for veteran star Ravindra Jadeja, who was traded to Rajasthan Royals.

The UP-based all-rounder became the joint-highest paid uncapped player in IPL auction history, alongside Kartik Sharma, who was also picked up by CSK.

In the Ranji Trophy, Prashant was replaced by left-arm spinner Shivam Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's squad as a Serious Injury Replacement. This marks only the second instance of the Serious Injury Replacement rule being invoked in the Ranji Trophy since its introduction ahead of the ongoing domestic season.

Earlier, in October 2025, Bengal batter Kazi Junaid Saifi came in as a serious injury replacement for opener Sudip Chatterjee during the Bengal-Gujarat Ranji Trophy fixture at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, becoming the first player to feature in a playing XI under the new rule.

Ahead of IPL 2026, CSK legend MS Dhoni has already begun his preparations, much to the excitement of his fans.

The official Instagram handle of the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) shared a brief video of Dhoni padding up and picking up his bat, calling him the "Pride of JSCA."

"Look who is back. Pride of JSCA: Mahendra Singh Dhoni," read the caption of the post.

(With IANS Inputs)