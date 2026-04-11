Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Updates, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2026 clash on Saturday at New Chandigarh. The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS made just one change to their Playing XI, dropping Nehal Wadhera and bringing in Priyansh Arya. Sunrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, made a couple of changes to their lineup, including Salil Arora and Praful Hinge. In a surprise move, SRH left out England batter Liam Livingstone, who was bought for Rs 13 crore, from their Playing XI. Unbeaten so far in the tournament, PBKS will be eager to avenge their loss to SRH in the 2025 season, when the 2016 champions chased down a massive target of 246. On the other hand, SRH have endured a mixed start to the campaign, losing two of their first three matches and struggling to find consistency. (Live Scorecard)
Live Updates of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 game, straight from Mullanpur -
PBKS vs SRH Live: SRH's Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga.
PBKS vs SRH Live: PBKS' Playing XI
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Here's what Kishan said at the toss
"We would have loved to bowl first. But yeah, I think wicket looks pretty hard to me. And it's about playing good cricket in the first innings. (On captaining) Obviously, it's a big disadvantage for any team, Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his. But still, I feel we've got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. And hopefully, we'll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes. Salil comes in in place of Livingstone and Praful Hinge, it's his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat," said SRH skipper Ishan Kishan.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Here's what Iyer said at the toss
"We're going to bowl first. It's a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that's what we've been doing in the last couple of games. We've been thriving on that. (Things to address?) I personally feel that you can't control the nature of the weather. You've just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don't have to address anything at any point of time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the confusing it gets for them. So, it's better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we're going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal," said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.
PBKS vs SRH Live: Toss
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer wins toss, opts to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match on Saturday.
PBKS vs SRH Live: Will Abhishek Sharma fore today?
All eyes are on SRH opening batter Abhishek Sharma. The young opener, along with his partner Travis Head, has failed to play a big knock in this season. However, he will be eager to break the shackles against PBKS bowlers.
PBKS vs SRH Live: Pitch report
"From a team perspective, we're looking at some of those SRH batters and they are incredibly destructive. But just to talk about the wicket quickly, it's a day game, so it's going to be slightly different. We've seen scores here of 160, 170 a couple of weeks ago. Again, a low scoring game. So I think the bowlers are the ones that are smiling. We're not going to get those big 220s, 230s this afternoon. I think batting first, you'll see that 170 kind of area and then as the sun starts to drop down, it'll skid on and become a little bit better. I think you're gonna find your match-up. On this pitch, it just brings them a little bit closer together. You can hold your length a little bit," said Dale Steyn.
IPL 2026 Live Score: Harsh Dubey in focus
Adding to their woes SRH have seen little impact from the likes of Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat. The batting efforts of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen were among the few positives for SRH against LSG. Spinner Harsh Dubey has shown glimpses of brilliance in the powerplay and he would be expected to carry on with his form.
IPL 2026 Live Score: PBKS are ready
En route to our first afternoon game of the season! pic.twitter.com/47WLkE7tdE— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 11, 2026
PBKS vs SRH Live: Failure of SRH openers
Sunrisers Hyderabad, despite their reputation for explosive batting and big totals, have faltered this season largely due to top-order collapses as seen against RCB and LSG when the dangerous opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma fell cheaply.
PBKS vs SRH Live: PBKS unlucky vs KKR
Led by Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have come to symbolise what a winning unit should look like, whether it is chasing down a 200-plus total with ease against Chennai Super Kings in a sea of yellow or overcoming former champions Gujarat Titans on a tricky Mullanpur surface. They could have been on course for a third successive win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens with Australian quick Xavier Bartlett wreaking havoc before heavy rain and a thunderstorm forced them to share a point with the hosts.
PBKS vs SRH Live: PBKS rely on consistency
A plucky Punjab Kings will back themselves against a star studded yet inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad. Considering how they have started the season, PBKS must be disappointed about sharing a point with KKR in their last game due to rain.
PBKS vs SRH Live: Hello
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, straight from the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. Stay tuned for all the live updates.