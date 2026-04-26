South African speedster Lungi Ngidi has issued a reassuring update after sustaining a head injury during the Delhi Capitals' (DC) clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), telling fans that he is "all good" following the incident. The South African pacer, who was involved in a worrying on-field moment during the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on Saturday afternoon, took to his Social Media handle Instagram to thank supporters for their concern on Sunday.

"Thank you for the messages, all good," Ngidi wrote in his first public reaction after the injury scare, easing fears over his condition, while sharing a story on Instagram.

Ngidi has been discharged from a Delhi hospital after he was injured during a clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Proteas pacer faced a nasty landing on the back of his head and neck.

He was discharged from BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital. He was brought to the hospital after he sustained a head injury during the IPL match. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and co-owner of the Delhi Capitals, went to the hospital to meet Ngidi.

Despite KL Rahul's record-breaking 152*, a sensational 126-run stand between openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya and a hard-hitting 71* by skipper Shreyas Iyer powered PBKS to an all-time record chase of 265 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It was a horror show with ball for DC, who missed Ngidi, who had to be stretchered out of the field and hospitalised after his fall while attempting a catch. In the third over of Punjab Kings' innings, bowled by Axar Patel, Ngidi went for a catch off a lofted shot from Priyansh Arya.

He tracked the ball while back-pedalling but never seemed in control of the attempt, stretching backwards without getting a fingertip to it.

In the process, he landed heavily on his head, making for a worrying moment on the field and causing the action to stall for over 10 minutes, with spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam brought in as a concussion substitute. Following his injury, the IPL issued an update saying that Ngidi is "stable and due to be discharged from the hospital today".

Speaking on Ngidi's injury, Venugopal said during the post-match presser, "Still, I think it is not serious. We will update, but nothing serious."

Ngidi has been a key bowler for DC this season, taking seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 29.42, with an economy rate of 8.70 and best figures of 3/27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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