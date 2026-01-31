Punjab Kings' new recruit Vishal Nishad highlighted the influence of India's charismatic batter Virat Kohli on his journey and also spoke about his reaction if he gets the opportunity to take the wicket of his idol, saying he would 'touch his feet'. A massive fan of Kohli, Nishad spoke about how the former Indian captain inspired him to take up the sport. “My idol is Virat Kohli. I am inspired by his attitude and his drive; he's my favourite,” Nishad said.

However, with the prospect of facing his idol on the pitch, Nishad was asked how he would celebrate if he managed to take Kohli's wicket. “If I take his wicket, I'll touch his feet because he's my idol,” he replied, displaying the unique blend of ambition and humility that defines the Punjab Kings spirit.

A standout product of a local T20 league and as a testament to perseverance, Nishad joined the Kings, following a journey marked by grit and family sacrifice.

“There were tough times. I used to go with my father and help him [with work]. I even thought I'd quit cricket,” Nishad recalled. “My mother told me to leave it and learn something else because becoming a cricketer is so difficult. But I didn't give up. I told her, ‘Mom, I will definitely do it.' Once they saw my resolve, my family stood behind me.”

Originally a tennis-ball player, Vishal was prompted to transition to professional cricket by a friend who was impressed by his natural ‘ball throwing' skills.

“Initially, I played tennis-ball cricket. A friend watched me throw and suggested to try the leather ball because he liked my action. After that, I decided to practice seriously. That's how it all started,” he revealed.

He added, “My coach didn't charge me fees for three years. Eventually, I played in a local T20 tournament in Uttar Pradesh and performed well. After two years of playing in the tournament, I landed up here (with Punjab Kings).”

Explaining his choice to become a bowler, Nishad noted how his background in tennis-ball cricket played a pivotal role, “As I was practicing with the tennis ball initially, I got used to making it spin. I adapted my tennis-ball skills to the leather ball, which played a major role in me becoming a bowler.”

