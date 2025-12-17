Celebrations broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday after local cricketer Auqib Dar secured a lucrative Rs 8.40 crore deal with Delhi Capitals at the IPL auction. Dar, a resident of Sheeri town in north Kashmir, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for the hefty sum, triggering scenes of jubilation in his neighbourhood. As news of his selection spread, family members, relatives, neighbours and friends thronged the Dar residence to celebrate the achievement. Friends and neighbours danced to the beat of traditional drums as the atmosphere turned festive.

Dar's family distributed sweets and offered prayers, attributing the milestone to divine blessings and years of hard work.

“I thank God that I have lived to see this day. His selection is the result of his hard work. I am extremely happy, beyond words. It is only God's blessings and Aqib's hard work," said his father Ghulam Nabi, a schoolteacher.

He urged young people to focus on their education alongside sports while staying away from bad habits.

Dar's friends, relatives and neighbours echoed similar sentiments, crediting his discipline and perseverance.

“It is a moment of immense happiness for all of us. Celebrations are going on. He has always been a hard worker and we cannot express this joy in words,” said Sajad-ul-Bashir, a relative.

Bashir said sports had brought recognition to Sheeri and north Kashmir and encouraged parents to allow children to pursue their interests without undue pressure.

Dar has given consistent performances both in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy this season.