The Board of Control for Cricket in India released the IPL auction rules on Sunday. Each franchise can retain upto 6 players with Right To Match (RTM) option included in it. As the teams have started finalizing their picks ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, former India pacer RP Singh has passed a huge verdict on franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He said that the side will only retain Virat Kohli and release everyone else, relying on the RTM. Notably, Kohli is playing for RCB since the inaugural season of IPL.

Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history with 8004 to his credit from 252 matches. He has scored 8 centuries, the most by any player in the tournament, and 55 half-centuries.

"I feel they don't have any problem. They will just retain Virat Kohli, release everyone else, and use the RTM," RP Singh said during a discussion on Colors Cineplex.

Given a total of 6 retentions, including RTM, are allowed, the IPL franchise can choose their combination for it. Howver, the 6 retentions/RTM's can have a maximum of 5 capped players (Indian and overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players, informed BCCI in its release.

"If we see the value taking Rajat Patidar as an example, will we get him for more or less than 11 crores at the auction? I feel you will get Rajat Patidar for fewer. So you get him back at the auction. Even if he reaches close to 11 crores, you have the RTM which you can use there," he said.

"Siraj, performance-wise, you will have to again judge whether you will get him close to 11 crores. I don't think Siraj will reach close to 14 crores. They will always have the option that if he reaches there, you can use the RTM," he added.