"We also would have bowled first. Looks like a decent track, just need to bat well, assess the conditions early and I think we'll be okay. It (pitch) has gotten much flatter, the balls have stopped doing as much as it used to do. If you bowl well, fast bowlers tend to get some help. At the same point of time, if you bat well, you can score a lot of runs. There are a lot of areas where we could have got better in the last game. Playing a tight crucial game, one day break, it's tough but we are into a rhythm and we know what we need to execute. We came very early morning after the game, we needed some rest, most of the guys focused on recovery and being fresh for today. The intensity will be very important and we're looking forward to it. We had to make one change. Reece comes in place of Gleeson who has a niggle. Reece Topley comes in," said MI captain Hardik Pandya.