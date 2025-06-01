Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: The rain continues to delay the start of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 game between PBKS and MI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The rain continues to play hide and seek and the issue is good enough to keep the players away from action. The match will start losing overs from 9:30 PM IST. Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. In case, rain washes out this game, PBKS will advance to the final on the basis of a better finish than MI in the league stage. Punjab were the table-toppers while MI ended at the fourth position. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE Updates, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians -
PBKS vs MI Live: It gets heavier!
The rain has gotten heavier at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The fans close to the boundary line are now forced to leave their seats and run for shelter as the rain is making it tough for them to stay there. This is not a good sight.
PBKS vs MI Live: Rain is back!
Just forget what I said in the previous post and excuse me for it as the rain is back again! It is not heavy at the moment, but good enough to put a halt to the proceedings. The broadcaster's equipments on the edge of the boundary are being covered by plastic to save it from water drops.
PBKS vs MI Live: Rain stops!
It has stopped raining at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The covers are being taken off. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings players are already out of the ground now. They have done enough warm-up but the rain has frustrated them too.
PBKS vs MI Live: By when will the match lose overs?
The rain continues and the wait for the game to start continues. The match will start losing overs from 9:30 PM IST. It is the maximum time for a 20-overs-a-side game to start. Keep your fingers crossed, folks!
PBKS vs MI Live: The wait continues!
It has started drizzling again. For a moment, it seemed that it was all clear but now one could easily spot the drizzle on the ground. Surprisingly, the Punjab Kings players are unfazed by all of that and they continue to warm-up.
PBKS vs MI Live: Rain is back!
This is really frustrating! The rain is back and the covers have been put on. The Punjab Kings players, however, stay on the ground doing their warm-up. They are practising with the football. It is a drizzle but enough to force the groundstaff to put the big square cover at the centre.
PBKS vs MI Live: Start time announced!
The match will start at 8:25 PM IST. If it rains no more, this is the official time for the game to start. The PBKS players are warming up with full energy and the groundstaff are also in action.
PBKS vs MI Live: Inspection underway!
The umpires are inspecting the ground at the moment. The super soppers are in action. The groundstaff and umpires all are close to the pitch now. They must be figuring out by when it could be dried completely to start a game. Their are manu wet patches and it will take some time for sure.
PBKS vs MI Live: Players are warming up!
It has stopped raining! The covers are coming off and one could see Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and other Punjab Kings players warming up. We might see a start of the game soon.
PBKS vs MI Live: Intensity gets lower!
There is no more heavy rain as it has turned down to drizzle. The fans, meanwhile, are having a good time there in the stands. They are dancing to the tunes of the DJ. The groundstaff are out there with umbrellas and the covers are still on.
PBKS vs MI Live: Have a look at pitch report by then -
"Pitch No. 7 being used for this game tonight. Dimensions - 61m and 67m square, a hit down the ground is 73m. This venue has been one of the best venues when it comes to batting - very very even paced and consistent. It looks very good. You don't want to be a bowler on nights like tonight. It's a batter's paradise. Both teams look forward to batting, it's a high-scoring venue. You want over 200, there's no doubt about it. It's flat, it's even, it's rock hard. For the bowlers, your only hope is your change-ups and your execution has to be perfect. It's a tough night for the bowlers unfortunately. Pitch 7 being used - 224 is the average score here. At this venue, 221 the average score," said Murali Kartik and Michael Clarke while talking about the pitch.
PBKS vs MI Live: Bad news for MI!
In the event that the match is washed out, PBKS will be declared the winners and will enter the final of IPL 2025. The reason is that Shreyas Iyer and co finished at the top of the points table of the league stage while MI finished at fourth spot.
So, by virtue of the higher position in the points table. PBKS will reach the final to face RCB and fight for their maiden IPL title. This will end the campaign for MI.
PBKS vs MI Live: Rain arrives!
The ground umpires are walking in and so do the Punjab Kings players. Yuzvendra Chahal leads the PBKS players into the ground. Oh, no! The rain has arrived and the covers are being put on the pitch and the ground. The PBKS players are walking back.
PBKS vs MI Live: Covers coming off!
Okay, here is the good news, folks! The covers are being taken off the ground and we shall have a start soon. Another good news is that there is no rain at the moment despite dark clouds threatening to impact the game tonight.
PBKS vs MI Live: Not a good news!
The pich has been put under covers as there is heavy breeze at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. There are dark clouds over the stadium and it seems we are set for a delay in the start of the game.
PBKS vs MI Live: Here are the Impact subs -
Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs
PBKS vs MI Live: Here are the Playing XIs -
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley
PBKS vs MI Live: Topley in for Gleeson in MI XI!
"We also would have bowled first. Looks like a decent track, just need to bat well, assess the conditions early and I think we'll be okay. It (pitch) has gotten much flatter, the balls have stopped doing as much as it used to do. If you bowl well, fast bowlers tend to get some help. At the same point of time, if you bat well, you can score a lot of runs. There are a lot of areas where we could have got better in the last game. Playing a tight crucial game, one day break, it's tough but we are into a rhythm and we know what we need to execute. We came very early morning after the game, we needed some rest, most of the guys focused on recovery and being fresh for today. The intensity will be very important and we're looking forward to it. We had to make one change. Reece comes in place of Gleeson who has a niggle. Reece Topley comes in," said MI captain Hardik Pandya.
PBKS vs MI Live: Here's why PBKS opted to bowl -
"We are going to bowl first. Slightly overcast and the wicket was under the covers yesterday. Based on these, we are going to bowl first. It's a fresh day, we've recovered pretty well, rejuvenated and our mindset is to go out there and win. Boys are in high spirits, everyone's thinking positive. The environment in the dressing room is top-notch at the moment, so I can't complain much. Yuzi comes in," said Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer.
PBKS vs MI Live: PBKS opt to bowl!
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 game of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad. Yuzvendra Chahal is back in the PBKS squad, informed Iyer at the toss.
PBKS vs MI Live: Which team Aamir Khan is backing?
Who is #AamirKhan backing in tonight's must-win #PBKSvMI clash? #AamirKhan is in the house with our experts for all the action and insights on this blockbuster night!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 1, 2025
LIVE NOW https://t.co/ojL4yAtejV #IPLPlayoffs Qualifier 2 | #PBKSvMI on Star Sports Network &... pic.twitter.com/mPuYO66Ty0
PBKS vs MI Live: Will Chahal play tonight?
Punjab Kings' star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been missing from action after he played a match against Rajasthan Royals on May 18. Since then, a finger injury has seen him missing from action. As per a report, Chahal is "ready to take injections" in order to play tonight's game.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: SKY chases big record!
Suryakumar Yadav is the top run-getter for MI with 673 runs in 15 innings at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83. If he scores 15 more runs, he will go past AB de Villiers to become the non-opening batter with the most runs in a single IPL edition.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Live: PBKS need to bat better
It was a horrible display of batting from Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur. Majority of their batters lost their wickets while playing rash shots and a result PBKS were bundled out for 101. RCB chased down the paltry total with 60 balls to spare.
PBKS vs MI Live: A big game!
Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians come up against each other tonight. The winner of the match will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. PBKS lost to RCB and they get another chance to get an entry into the finale.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2025. Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians tonight at Ahmedabad. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.