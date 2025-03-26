Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer made a big sacrifice during his side's IPL 2025 opener against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday. Iyer, who was bought by PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore at the IPL mega auction, sacrificed his century as he was stranded on 97 off 42 balls at the end of PBKS' innings. Despite needing just three runs to register a century on his PBKS debut, Iyer decided to take the backseat in the final over, allowing Shashank Singh to free his arms. Shashank, who hit an unbeaten 44 off just 16 balls, took Mohammed Siraj to the cleaners, smashing 22 runs off the final over as PBKS posted 243/5.

Iyer, who nearly batted for PBKS' entire innings, has been receiving praise for putting the team ahead of personal milestones. In the end, PBKS won the match by 11 runs.

However, former India batter Ambati Rayudu had a cheeky take on Iyer sacrifising his century. While speaking during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Rayudu said Iyer's move was 'unique and brilliant', especially considering that he played most of his career scoring centuries in Mumbai.

"Especially coming from a Bombay batter, that's quite a change. While growing up in Bombay, he must have only heard 100, 100, 100, 100 in his head. So I think that's quite a change, and that's brilliant to be honest," said Rayudu.

Shashank, who hit five of his six fours in the final over off Mohammed Siraj and took a double to collect 23 runs against the India pacer, had revealed that Iyer didn't ask him to rotate the strike.

"I didn't see the scoreboard, to be very honest. But after the first ball I hit (for a four), I saw the scoreboard and Shreyas was on 97," Shashank, who scored a 16-ball 44 not out, told the media after the match on Tuesday.

"I didn't say anything, he only came and told me 'Shashank don't worry about my hundred', because obviously I was going to say to him that should I give you a single or something.

"It takes a lot of heart and courage to say because obviously hundreds don't come easily in T20s especially in IPL," he added.

Shashank said Iyer's message was to keep attacking the bowler.

"Shreyas told me 'Shashank go and just (try and) hit every ball for a boundary for a four or a six'. That gave me even more confidence, obviously, it's a team game at the end of the day we all know," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)