Days after playing a quickfire half-century against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has expressed his desire to bat higher up the order. David's 25-ball 50 helped RCB post a total of 95 on the board after an embarrassing collapse that saw them lose seven wickets for just 42 runs. Despite RCB eventually losing the match, David's knock earned him plaudits and also sparked a debate whether he should be allowed to bat higher up the order. Ahead of the second match of their double-header against PBKS on Sunday, David gave a cheeky reply after he was asked about his batting order.

"Ideally, walking in at 250/0 in the 15th over would be great," David joked.

"But we got a great batting lineup. I enjoy watching them bat and try and do what I do when I get a chance. When it's my job to do what I want to do, I just try to do it best."

David also revealed he has been working hard on his batting and it has helped him perform well whenever he has got the chance this season.

"Feel like I've been batting well, been working on stuff and that's working. I look to put pressure on the opposition. If we bat well, I'm not required," he added.

After his knock vs PBKS, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara heaped praise on David. "It looked like he was aware of the lengths the bowlers were going to bowl, and he had a clear game plan - what kind of shots he wanted to play on that pitch. When you have clarity, it becomes easier. But yeah, he used this opportunity in his favour and I'm sure his confidence will be boosted after this." Cheteshwar Pujara said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu was also impressed by Tim David's performance, he highlighted his ability to play a brilliant knock under pressure. He praised his pacing of the innings and believed a better partnership could have resulted in an even higher score.

"He played a brilliant knock under pressure, he took his time. He paced the innings so beautifully. If he had someone to partner with, it would have been 120 or 130 for RCB. But some amazing batting." Ambati Rayudu said.

(With ANI Inputs)