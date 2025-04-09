Story ProgressBack to home
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Both GT, RR Aim To Continue Winning Run
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. The Titans now have six points, and a win will keep them in the top echelons of the points chart, while the Royals, who now have four points, will need the win to wriggle free from the mid-table tussle. The GT have scored three wins on the trot, and RR two in successive matches to be placed where they are now in the points table, but that mini streak hides a rather underwhelming bowling effort. The Gujarat outfit is riding on individual brilliance by pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner R Sai Kishore. (Live Scorecard)
- 17:55 (IST)GT vs RR Live: Squads -Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat.Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
