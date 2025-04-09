Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans will be taking on Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday in Ahmedabad. The Titans now have six points, and a win will keep them in the top echelons of the points chart, while the Royals, who now have four points, will need the win to wriggle free from the mid-table tussle. The GT have scored three wins on the trot, and RR two in successive matches to be placed where they are now in the points table, but that mini streak hides a rather underwhelming bowling effort. The Gujarat outfit is riding on individual brilliance by pacer Mohammed Siraj and spinner R Sai Kishore. (Live Scorecard)

IPL 2025 Live Updates - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Scorecard