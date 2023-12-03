The countdown for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction has begun, with all 10 franchises looking to strengthen their squads ahead of next year's event. Chennai Super Kings, who released all-rounder Ben Stokes while middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu retired from all formats of the game have decent money to splurge in the auction. Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin strongly feels Karun Nair could be the guy the Super Kings targets in the auction, as a replacement for Rayudu.

"I have a feeling that they will invest it on Karun Nair. They are searching for a replacement for Ambati Rayudu. Shahrukh is not a replacement for him at No.4. I have no idea who they are going to play in that position this season. They might try a left-hand option but if you look at CSK's track record, they have never gone for an unknown commodity. They have never played anybody who just did well in their first season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. So Karun Nair, folks, brace yourself to see him in yellow. I am not committing to anything, just doing a little Ravi Shastri impression," said Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin even gave MS Dhoni's example, suggesting he would love to have a Karun Nair type of batter in the team because of his ability to play spin bowling.

"He is somebody who can play spin well, who could sweep and reverse sweep. MS Dhoni loves it when there is a batter who can play between the top order and the middle order in the No.4 slot, especially in Chennai. I feel Karun Nair is perfect for that. I haven't really seen Manish Pandey play spin too much in Chennai but Karun Nair, remember has a triple hundred in a Test match played in Chennai," said Ashwin.

Ashwin also feels Sunrisers Hyderabad is a franchise that could be interested in Nair.

Advertisement

"He could also go to SRH, there will definitely be competition so he could go for a decent price. He has also done well in County cricket recently. He has had a tough time in the last few years. It is not easy, you score a triple century in Test cricket and all of a sudden you find yourself nowhere. That is very difficult for any person's mental make up but he has fought it out so hats off Karun. He did well in the KPL as well so, it all looks good for him," Ashwin asserted.