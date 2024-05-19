Royal Challengers Bengaluru fast bowler Yash Dayal produced a brilliant performance against the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to guide his team to the IPL playoffs with a massive win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 on Saturday. It was a crucial victory for RCB as they piped CSK to reach the IPL 2024 playoffs. While Dayal showed tremendous grit to clinch the game for his team despite MS Dhoni hitting a mammoth six on the first ball of the over, It was an advice from Virat Kohli that helped the young pacer in claiming the CSK legend's wicket. Dayal looked a bit nervous after Dhoni slammed the first ball of the final over for a 110m six but Virat quickly ran to the bowler and asked him to play to his strengths.

"Yorker nahi, slower ball daal (Not the yorker. Go for the slower delivery," he said.

It proved to be the correct tactic as Dayal delivered a slower delivery next and Dhoni ended up mistiming his pull shot completely. The ball went high up in the air and Swapnil Singh completed a crucial catch.

Dhoni was visibly upset at the dismissal and he smashed his bat in frustration. The wicket ultimately proved to be very important as CSK fell short of the target and were eliminated from the playoffs race.

RCB captain Faf Du Plessis dedicated his Man of the Match award to Yash Dayal.

"I dedicate this Man of the Match to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it. [on what he told Dayal before the last over] Pace off is the best option on this pitch and trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the 1st ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well," he said at the post-match presentation.