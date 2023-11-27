Gujarat Titans (GT) eventually traded Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction. The Gujarat-based franchise thus named Shubman Gill as its captain. Barring all-rounder Hardik, almost all big names were retained by the franchise. Meanwhile, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka and Odean Smith were released ahead of the auction. Yash Dayal, Urvil Patel and Pradeep Sangwan also missed out on retention and will now feature in the upcoming auction.

Talking about Hardik, he made his way back to MI with which he made his IPL debut in 2015. Ahead of IPL 2022, GT picked the all-rounder and named him the captain.

Hardik led the Gujarat-based franchise to the title in the 2022 season of the IPL and was also named the 'Player of the Match' in the final game against Rajasthan Royals.

In the previous edition of the IPL, GT confirmed their place in the IPL final for the second time in their first two seasons. However, they ended up as runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings.

Hardik has played 123 IPL matches in which he has scalped 53 wickets and scored 2309 runs at a strike rate of 139.89.

Complete Squad: Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Sai Sudharsan, Mohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Rashid Khan.

Full List of Released Players: KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Hardik Pandya (traded to Mumbai Indians).

