It was a night when Kolkata Knight Riders were on top of the world. After a decade-long wait, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned IPL franchise won their third IPL title defeating SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai in the title clash of the 2024 edition. Since the time, Gautam Gambhir took over as the mentor of the KKR side, the team has looked different. In the final, KKR just stamped their authority on SRH by first restricting the latter to 113 and then reaching the target in less than 11 overs.

The win, naturally, sparked some pompous celebration from Shah Rukh Khan and his family, who were present at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In fact, Aryan, son of Shah Rukh, suggested a prank to his father when they were taking a lap of honour. It involved going and bumping into Harbhajan Singh and Sunil Gavaskar. The prank was suggested after, in an earlier match, Shah Rukh inadvertently bumped into a TV show of the official broadcasters.

It was Aryan Khan's plan to prank an intentional bump into the commentary team, just like SRK accidentally did during the last victory lap and SRK's game on! #ShahRukhKhan #AryanKhan #KKRvsSRH #AmiKKRpic.twitter.com/1CYTNSKCW7 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) May 27, 2024

After the game, the entire KKR management and team found no bounds to their joy and they celebrated the victory with utmost happiness.

Amid that moment too, Shah Rukh didn't forget to make the Chennai crowd happy and he did so by chanting "CSK, CSK" with them. It is worth noting that the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the final of IPL 2024 took place, is the home stadium for five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The side failed to made it to the playoffs this season after ending at the fifth spot in points table but SRK made sure its fans had a good time there even during KKR's victory.

KKR first bagged the title in 2012 before winning it again in 2014. Then a long trophy drought followed which was put to an end this season.

"It (wait) was so long, longer than the match. We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one, we stepped up today," said KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer.