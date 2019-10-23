FC Goa will look to go one better and win the title this time as they begin their 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Wednesday. Last year's runners-up Goa will aim to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom in the ISL last time around. However, after a summer of rebuilding, Chennaiyin will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration. Interestingly, both managers - Sergio Lobera and John Gregory - are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin respectively. As expected, FC Goa have an aura of stability around them with most of their key players, international and domestic, staying with them.
ISL 2019 Football Match LIVE Score Updates Between Goa vs Chennaiyan FC Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium), Goa
- 19:02 (IST)Oct 23, 2019
Last season's runners-up have arrived for their season opener!
The Gaurs are here for their opening match! #GOACHE #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove @FCGoaOfficial pic.twitter.com/kI1fAEv2EM— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 23, 2019
- 18:57 (IST)Oct 23, 2019
Will it be Coronimas' night or Chhangte will bring some glory for Chennaiyin FC?
The line-ups are in!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 23, 2019
How many goals will we see tonight? #GOACHE #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/Br6Hh06Sjn
- 18:53 (IST)Oct 23, 2019
Virat Kohli has send out his best wishes for FC Goa!
Wishing the fans and @FCGoaOfficial all the very best as we kickstart the season of the @IndSuperLeague 👍 I'll be rooting for you guys from afar. #ForcaGoa— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2019