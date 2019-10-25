 
Oct 25, 2019 07:30 PM IST| Ref: Umesh Bora | Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

ISL 2019, ATK vs Hyderabad LIVE Updates: ATK Eye First Win Of The Season Against Hyderabad FC

Updated:25 October 2019 18:39 IST

ATK vs Hyderabad ISL 2019 LIVE Updates: ATK will take on debutant Hyderabad FC in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.

ATK vs Hyderabad ISL Live: ATK started their season with a loss. © Twitter

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion ATK will look to put their opening match defeat behind them and start their home campaign on a high when they take on newbies Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday. ATK lost 1-2 to Kerala Blasters in Kochi on the very first day of ISL Season 6. Carl McHugh had put ATK ahead with an absolute stunner in the sixth minute but the hosts, egged on by a vociferous crowd, hit back with two goals from new signing Bartholomew Ogbeche in the first half itself. This is the second time that Kerala beat ATK in the ISL opener after having won 2-0 in Kolkata last season. Under coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who is back at the club for a second stint, ATK are looking to get back to where they were under the Spaniard. Under Habas, then Atletico de Kolkata won the inaugural title in 2014 and made the last-four the following year.

