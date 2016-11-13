 
don't
miss
All Sports
Indian Super League
Football

ISL 2016: Delhi Dynamos Rally to Hold Atletico de Kolkata

Updated: 13 November 2016 21:42 IST

Delhi Dynamos twice came back from a goal down to earn a draw vs Atletico de Kolkata and maintain their unbeaten run at home

ISL 2016: Delhi Dynamos Rally to Hold Atletico de Kolkata
Florent Malouda equalised for Delhi Dynamos from the penalty spot. © ISL

New Delhi:

Delhi Dynamos maintained their unbeaten run at home despite playing the entire second half with 10 men, as they rallied twice to hold Atletico de Kolkata 2-2 in an enthralling Indian Super Lague (ISL) football match in New Delhi on Sunday.

Iain Hume put the visitors ahead when he found the target in the 17th minute, as Atletico de Kolkata went at the break with their nose ahead.

Delhi Dynamos found the equaliser through Milan Singh's rasping left-footed volley in the 63rd minute. Spain's Javier Lara Grande again made it 2-1 in favour of ATK when he stuck in the 71st minute to silence the 19000-odd crowd.

Having missed a penalty a few moments ago, Dynamos skipper Florent Malouda showed the way when he helped his team make another comeback by scoring in the 74th minute.

Atletico de Kolkata grabbed the lead in the 17th minute when Iain Hume, the ISL's highest scorer, placed the ball perfectly off an excellent through by Sameehg Douti.

Dynamos remained on top with 17 points, while Atletico also maintained their fourth position with 13 points in their kitty.

The Scot, who was felled in by Anas Edathodika in the very first minute of the match, received the ball and with his second touch, curled it past Antonio Doblas despite having a man marked for him. Hume's experienced helped him execute it to perfection.

There was also action just before the deadlock was broken at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Dynamos' inspirational skipper Florent Malouda got the better of his counterpart Borja Fernandez, Jewel Raja and floated a long ball but Marcelinho, who was running free, failed to control the ball as he got too much power on his first touch.

Barely a minute later, Douti managed to find plenty of space from the right, but  his ball to Hume could not be effective as Anas Edathodika was there to provide cover.

The season's one of the most impressive players, Marcelinho, from the left, ran with the ball towards the box dribbling past two Atletico defenders and Borja before firing in a shot, but the ATK skipper came back with a sliding effort to thwart the Brazilian.

It could have been 2-0 for Atletico de Kolkata but Helder Postiga's attempt missed the target by few inches.

The hosts were dealt a blow when Badara Badji, playing upfront in place of Richard Gadze, was sent off for getting his econd yellow card of the match. A Malouda cross from the left could not be headed in by Badji, who tried to deflect the ball into the goal with his hands but could not escape the referee's eyes, leaving coach Gianluca Zambrotta frustrated on the touchline.

Dynamos had a chance to pull things back when they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Prabir Das, who brought Marcelinho down inside the box. However, much to the dimay and shock of the home fans, Malouda Atletico goalkeeper Debjit Majumder dived the right way to deny Malouda in the 61st minute.

Receiving a pass at the edge of the box from Kean Francis Lewis, Milan Singh then launched into a power-packed left-footer from nowhere to bring the scores level in the 63rd minute.

Dynamos' joy was shortlived as substitute Javier Lara Grande put ATK in the lead again when the unmarked Spanish midfielder smashed one past a hapless Doblas.

Atletico could not rejoice for long as Malouda made amends for his spotkick blunder by finding the back of the net off David Addy's assist in the 74th minute. ATK coach Jose Molina was not at all impressed with the insipid defending. Atletico were not helped by an injury to Doutie who was stretchered off the field during a crucial phase of the match.

The last time the two teams played this season, ATK emerged a 1-0 winner on the back of Hume's successful spotkick.

Topics : Football Delhi Dynamos FC Atletico de Kolkata Indian Super League
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Delhi Dynamos played a 2-2 draw vs Atletico de Kolkata at home
  • The hosts came back from a goal down twice
  • Delhi Dynamos are yet to lose a game at home this season
Related Articles
Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters Shoot-Out Delhi Dynamos, Set up Title Clash With Atletico de Kolkata
Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters Shoot-Out Delhi Dynamos, Set up Title Clash With Atletico de Kolkata
ISL: Delhi Dynamos Confident Despite One-Goal Deficit vs Kerala Blasters
ISL: Delhi Dynamos Confident Despite One-Goal Deficit vs Kerala Blasters
ISL: Kerala Blasters Defeat Delhi Dynamos in 1st Leg Of Semi-Finals
ISL: Kerala Blasters Defeat Delhi Dynamos in 1st Leg Of Semi-Finals
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.