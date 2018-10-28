Indian Super League: FC Goa Defeat FC Pune City

FC Goa climbed back to the top in the Indian Super League as they thrashed FC Pune City 4-2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday. The game saw six goals in first 35 minutes and the teams reduced to 10 men each towards the final whistle. Ferran Corominas' brace (5th minute, 35th) and goals from Hugo Boumous and Jackichand Singh gave the hosts their third win while Marcelinho (8th) and Emiliano Alfaro (23rd) scored for the visitors who remain winless. Diego Carlos and Corominas were sent off late as both teams finished the game with just 10 men each.

Just like he had done against Mumbai, Corominas gave the Gaurs an early lead. A well-worked Goa move in the fifth minute saw Ahmed Jahouh release the Spaniard behind the Pune defence and the striker held off Gurtej Singh before applying a smart finish past Vishal Kaith.

The Stallions hit back immediately though, as Marcelinho beat an outstretched Mohammad Nawaz with a brilliant chipped finish into the top-right corner.

In typical ping-pong fashion, Goa retook the lead by the 12th minute through another well-worked move, with Coro turning provider this time. Boumous delivered an inch-perfect cross back to the midfielder to head past Kaith.

Coro had a second assist to his name just minutes later after he sprung the off-side trap before laying the ball for Jackichand to smash into an empty net.

It was a game of shaky defences as Pune once again responded in kind, this time due to an error by Mohammad Nawaz. The young goalkeeper was at fault after he was beaten at his near post by a fierce Alfaro shot.

A frantic first period saw attacks from both sides thrive as chances kept coming with regularity at each end but it was the hosts who extended the lead with Coro bagging his second of the night following a goalmouth melee.

The second half started just as frantically, with Alfaro and Marko Stankovic coming close to reducing Pune's arrears on separate occasions.

Alfaro then earned a penalty for the visitors when he went down under Chinglensana Singh's challenge after the defender had lost possession. However, Nawaz pulled off a fine save from his spot-kick to preserve Goa's two-goal lead.

A goal-line clearance by Ashutosh Mehta at the other end denied Coro his hat-trick as both attacks continued to prosper.

The Gaurs frustrated the visitors by keeping a stranglehold on the ball and starving them of goal-scoring chances.

The visitors finished the game with 10 men after Diego Carlos was shown a straight red for his knee-high challenge on Seriton Fernandes.

Goa's night would be marred towards the end as Coro was also shown a straight red card after he slid into a tackle on Stankovic with his studs raised.