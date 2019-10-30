Chennaiyin FC, once again, failed to score as visiting ATK registered their first away win of the season by beating them 0-1. Both teams created several chances but failed to break the deadlock as the first-half ended goalless. David Williams, who had scored two goals in ATK's last match, once again put his team in front with a 48th-minute strike. The goal was a result of a defensive lapse by the home side. After that, none of the teams could score goal as the match finished 1-0 in ATK's favour.

ISL 2019 Football Match Highlights Between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai