Indian Super League

Chennaiyin FC VS Atletico de Kolkata

Oct 30, 2019 07:30 PM IST| Ref: Raktim Saha | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
Full Time
ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 1 - 0

Chennaiyin FC

0-1

Atletico de Kolkata

ISL 2019, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Highlights: David Williams' Strike Helps ATK Register Season's 1st Away Win

Updated:30 October 2019 21:52 IST

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK ISL 2019 Highlights: David Williams' 48th-minute strike helped ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0.

ISL 2019, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Highlights: David Williams
Chennaiyin FC vs ATK ISL Highlights: David Williams' 48th-minute helped ATK register 1st away win. © Twitter

Chennaiyin FC, once again, failed to score as visiting ATK registered their first away win of the season by beating them 0-1. Both teams created several chances but failed to break the deadlock as the first-half ended goalless. David Williams, who had scored two goals in ATK's last match, once again put his team in front with a 48th-minute strike. The goal was a result of a defensive lapse by the home side. After that, none of the teams could score goal as the match finished 1-0 in ATK's favour.

ISL 2019 Football Match Highlights Between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

  • 21:25 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0!

    FINAL WHISTLE GOES! David Williams' 48th-minute strike helps ATK beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0. This was ATK's first away win of the season. They now have six points from two games.
  • 21:22 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Valskis goes into referee's book!

    Nerijus Valskis gets the first yellow card of the match deep into the stoppage time. 
  • 21:19 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Four minutes of stoppage time!

    After the end of normal 90 minutes, the linesman has signalled that there will four minutes of stoppage time.
  • 21:17 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Opportunity lost for Chennaiyin!

    Free-kick in dangerous position but Chennai player Rafael Crivellaro missed the opportunity as his shot went way over the goalpost. 
  • 21:13 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Teams trying hard in dying minutes!

    Heading towards the final whistle, the game is starting to open up with both teams trying to score goal. Chennaiyin FC are looking for the equaliser whereas ATK are looking to seal the game. 
  • 21:08 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    ATK make their third change!

    Third and final substitution for ATK in the 80th minute. Sehnaj Singh replaces Pronay Halder. 

  • 21:01 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    2nd change for ATK!

    ATK make their second change. Edu Garcia, who scored two goals in last match, comes in place of Javi Hernandez 
  • 21:00 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Andre Schembri's strike goes wide!

    Another golden opportunity for Chennaiyin FC but Andre Schembri's strike goes just wide of the far post. 
  • 20:57 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    ATK forced to make their first substitution!

    ATK forced to make their first substitution as Michael Soosairaj leaves the field after getting injured and is replaced by Jayesh Rane.
  • 20:49 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Brilliant strike... goes just wide!

    Brilliant strike from Edwin Vanspaul from way outside the box beats the goalkeeper but goes just wide of the goalpost.
  • 20:46 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    First substitution of the match!

    Chennaiyin FC make the first change of the match in 58th minute. Andre Schembri replaces Dragos Firtulescu. 
  • 20:37 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Williams break the deadlock!

    GOAL! Defensive lapse From Chennaiyin FC allows David Williams to break the deadlock three minutes into the half. This was the 1000th goal is ISL history.
  • 20:32 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Second-half gets underway!

    Players come back on the field as the second half gets underway. 
  • 20:19 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Goalless first-half!

    HALF-TIME WHISTLE GOES! The first-half ends goalless as both ATK and Chennaiyin FC fail to make most of the chances.

  • 20:15 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Free-kick in dangerous position!

    Free-kick in dangerous position for the home side just outside the box but they decided to play it short and made full mess of it.
  • 20:11 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Williams found off-side!

    Brilliant through ball finds Williams who timed his run to perfection but the linesman raised hios flag signalling the off-side. The replay shows Williams was clearly on side when he started his run. This makes it two poor decisions in this game.
  • 20:07 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Krishna races past Chennai defenders!

    Roy Krishna once again races past Chennai defenders giving himself a chance to break the deadlock but Chennaiyin defender did well to foil his move. 
  • 19:58 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Brilliant from Soosairaj!

    Brilliant run from Soosairaj as he dribbles past several Chennai defenders and plays a cross to Williams to his left. Williams tried to play him back but Chennaiyin defenders were there in  numbers guarding their post. The ball came off one of the defender's arm but referee played the advantage allowing the hosts to launch a counter but they once again disappointed in the attacking-third.
  • 19:46 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    ATK players demand penalty! Not Given!

    ATK players demand penalty but the referee is not interested. The replay shows there was a clear foul on Roy Krishna from behind in the box and it should've been a spot-kick.
  • 19:44 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Chennaiyin FC continue poor show in final third!

    Chennaiyin FC players have dominated the play so far in the midfield with their creative play but been able to convert that into a goal in the final-third. This time also after doing everything right, the Chennai player failed to get his cross right inside the enemy box.
  • 19:39 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Another chance goes begging for Chennaiyin FC!

    Another chance goes begging for Chennaiyin FC as Valskis, who was all alone in the enemy box, failed to tap the ball past the keeper.
  • 19:38 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Channaiyin fail to make most of counter-attack!

    Corner taken early by ATK players but they lose possession inside the enemy box which allowed the home side to launch a counter-attack. But in the end, the move was foiled by the ATK defenders who regained shape to avert the danger.
  • 19:34 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Free header goes over!

    Chennaiyin FC striker got a lovely curling cross right in front of the goal post but couldn't head it home, meaning his team will have to wait for their first goal of the season.
  • 19:32 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Match gets underway!

    KICK-OFF! ATK get the ball rolling to kick-start the match.
  • 19:27 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    KICK-OFF!

    It's raining in Chennai and we are all set for the KICK-OFF! 
  • 19:24 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Players are out on the field!

    Players from both sides are out on the field for the national anthem. We are minutes away from the kick-off.
  • 19:02 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Who are you rooting for?

    Which team will you be supporting tonight?
  • 18:55 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Starting line-up!

    Here's how both team will be lining up today.
  • 18:52 (IST)Oct 30, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK match. Chennaiyin have not had the best of starts as they lost both their games, while ATK came back strong from their opening match defeat to thrash Hyderabad FC 5-0 in their last match.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article Chennaiyin FC Chennaiyin FC Atletico de Kolkata Atletico de Kolkata Indian Super League Football
