Chennaiyin FC VS Atletico de Kolkata
Chennaiyin FC, once again, failed to score as visiting ATK registered their first away win of the season by beating them 0-1. Both teams created several chances but failed to break the deadlock as the first-half ended goalless. David Williams, who had scored two goals in ATK's last match, once again put his team in front with a 48th-minute strike. The goal was a result of a defensive lapse by the home side. After that, none of the teams could score goal as the match finished 1-0 in ATK's favour.
ISL 2019 Football Match Highlights Between Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Straight from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
- 20:37 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Williams break the deadlock!GOAL! Defensive lapse From Chennaiyin FC allows David Williams to break the deadlock three minutes into the half. This was the 1000th goal is ISL history.
A moment that will go down in history! @willo_15 scores the 1000th #HeroISL goal.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
- 19:58 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Brilliant from Soosairaj!Brilliant run from Soosairaj as he dribbles past several Chennai defenders and plays a cross to Williams to his left. Williams tried to play him back but Chennaiyin defenders were there in numbers guarding their post. The ball came off one of the defender's arm but referee played the advantage allowing the hosts to launch a counter but they once again disappointed in the attacking-third.
- 19:46 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
ATK players demand penalty! Not Given!ATK players demand penalty but the referee is not interested. The replay shows there was a clear foul on Roy Krishna from behind in the box and it should've been a spot-kick.
.@RoyKrishna21 goes down in the box...but no penalty!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
- 19:44 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Chennaiyin FC continue poor show in final third!Chennaiyin FC players have dominated the play so far in the midfield with their creative play but been able to convert that into a goal in the final-third. This time also after doing everything right, the Chennai player failed to get his cross right inside the enemy box.
- 19:39 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Another chance goes begging for Chennaiyin FC!Another chance goes begging for Chennaiyin FC as Valskis, who was all alone in the enemy box, failed to tap the ball past the keeper.
.@lzchhangte7's peach of a square ball deserved to be finished!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
- 19:38 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
- 19:34 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Free header goes over!Chennaiyin FC striker got a lovely curling cross right in front of the goal post but couldn't head it home, meaning his team will have to wait for their first goal of the season.
.@NValskis nearly puts the hosts a'head'.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
- 19:32 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Match gets underway!KICK-OFF! ATK get the ball rolling to kick-start the match.
1' Kick-off!#CHEKOL gets underway with @ATKFC kicking off!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
Can @ChennaiyinFC get their first win of the season?
Can @ChennaiyinFC get their first win of the season?#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
- 19:02 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Who are you rooting for?Which team will you be supporting tonight?
Who is going to get on the scoresheet tonight? #CHEKOL #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/qnb5OwSKcZ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
- 18:55 (IST)Oct 30, 2019
Starting line-up!Here's how both team will be lining up today.
Here's how the teams line up for the clash between the two 2⃣-time champions! #CHEKOL #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/LLsRINJmRI— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019