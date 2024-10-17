Fans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru did not get to witness a single ball of action on Day 1 of the first Test between India and New Zealand, as consistent downpour caused day's play to be washed out. However, fans were able to catch on to some moments between the players. One, in particular, went viral on social media, where a fan video captured young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal carrying Virat Kohli's kit bag, while the veteran star walked behind under an umbrella.

In the video, Jaiswal can be seen at first walking ahead carrying Kohli's kit bag, while the Kohli attempts to open an umbrella amidst the rain. However, after the umbrella opens, Jaiswal can be seen joining Kohli under the protection.

Whether Jaiswal had offered to help Kohli carry the kit bag or whether he had used it himself is unknown, but the heartwarming moment offered fans a chance to catch a rare glimpse of their beloved Team India stars on Day 1.

Yashasvi Jaiswal carrying Kohli's Kit Bag Best Moment of Today's 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/VaA9mJtLm2 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 16, 2024

Kohli is particularly adored by the Bengaluru faithful, having been an integral member of the region's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – for 17 years.

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

No play was possible on Day 1 due to rain. With more shower and light thunderstorms forecast on Day 2, a swift start of play may not be on the cards. Rain on Day 1 did not allow the hawk-eye system to be formatted into the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, as it requires the covers to be off and takes more than an hour to be integrated.

At least two hours of rain is predicted on Day 2, which could further delay proceedings. Not even the toss could take place on Day 1, allowing teams a chance to tweak their playing XIs as per the conditions.