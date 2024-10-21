A gesture by KL Rahul after India's loss to New Zealand in the first Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Rahul could be seen bowing to the pitch and touching it after the game was over. The action from Rahul saw many social media users questioning if it was his last Test match. Notably, the venue was Rahul's home ground during his stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2013 to 2016 in Indian Premier League. He also represents the state of Karnataka in domestic cricket. Rahul failed to impress in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand by scoring 0 and 12 across the two innings.

Watch the video here:

Respect For Kl Rahul .



Kl Rahul touched his home ground pitch after Match .#INDvsNZ | #RohitSharma | #KLRahul pic.twitter.com/YPYL7qDcrz — Lord Kl Rahul (@temba214) October 20, 2024

"Was this his last test match by any chance???" wrote a user.

"He knows that it is his last test match," read another comment.

"Saying goodbye I hope," wrote another user.

Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put on an unbroken 75 to guide New Zealand to a first Test win in India for 36 years on day five of the rain-hit match in Bengaluru.

Chasing a tricky 107 on a rain-delayed day, New Zealand lost captain Tom Latham without scoring and Devon Conway for 17.

But Young and Ravindra guided the visitors to 110-2 in the first session and a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

First-innings centurion Ravindra, a wristy left-hander, looked comfortable as he hit six fours in his 46-ball stay and was named player of the match after the eight-wicket victory.

Young struck the winning boundary, one of his seven fours, as his New Zealand teammates exchanged hugs in the pavilion. He also hit one six, while facing 76 balls.

It was New Zealand's third Test victory in India after their wins in 1969 at Nagpur and at Mumbai in 1988.

