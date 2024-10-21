Sarafaraz Khan was in his elements during the first India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru. With his team in precarious situation, Sarfaraz stepped up and scored his first Test ton. With every match, the Mumbai batter is growing in confidence. After his latest century, it is expected that he will get a longer rope in the playing XI. Though India lost the match, there was some good news for the Khan household as Sarfaraz welcomed his baby boy.

Meanwhile, expressing his delight after scoring his maiden Test century against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India's right-hand batter, Sarfaraz Khan, said he felt like he was 'flying' in the sky. He also recalled how star batter and former RCB teammate Virat Kohli motivated him to back his skills and play his shots freely.

"It felt very good. When I was celebrating my century it felt like the grass was blue, not green. It felt like I was in the sky. I was so happy. My dream was to score a hundred for India, and it came true," Sarfaraz Khan said in the video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"I have watched Virat Kohli since childhood and I always wanted to play with him. That dream came true in RCB, but to play with him in the Indian team, that was special. He kept saying that 'back your shots, play freely' and he gave me a lot of confidence. When someone like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma pat your back and say that you have done well, it is obviously a proud moment," the Mumbai-born cricketer added.

Coming to the fourth day of the match, India, who were going great guns in their second innings and were 407-3 at one point, lost seven wickets in less than 60 runs. The dismal performance in the first innings, when they could score only 46 runs, continues to haunt them.

Sarfaraz Khan continued his good form and notched up 150. Rishab Pant also made a valuable contribution of 99.

With ANI inputs