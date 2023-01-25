One of the most respected cricketers in the global spectrum, Rahul Dravid was quizzed by the Player of the Series against New Zealand, Shubman Gill, after India secured a 90-run victory in the 3rd ODI. The match was taking place at Indore's Holkar Stadium, a venue where a dressing room is named after Rahul Dravid. Speaking to the India head coach, Gill asked Dravid how it felt to enter a dressing room with his name on it. The India head coach gave an honest response.

Known for his humility, Dravid is one of the most humble sporting personalities in the world. The India great admitted that such gestures flatter him but also conceded that sometimes, things get a little embarrassing.

"How does it feel to enter the dressing room with your name on it?" Gill asked Dravid on bcci.tv.

"It feels good. You're grateful for all the love I've received over the years from so many people. It's a privilege to play this sport in this country. The love you receive is phenomenal and I was lucky to have the talent to play cricket and was able to do it for a long time," Dravid said in response after a chuckle.

He also added: "I also feel a bit embarrassing at times as well. But you do feel very grateful."

Dravid and Gill have a rich history. The India head coach was put in charge of the nation's U19 team that Gill was a part of in 2017. In fact, it was under Dravid's coaching that the India U19 team had gone on to win the title that year, with Gill being the 'Player of the Series'.

