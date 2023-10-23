The Pakistan cricket team haven't had the most promising of campaigns in the Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. After winning their first two matches, Pakistan lost the next two -- against India and Australia -- to lose steam in their hunt for a spot in the semi-finals. Though there remain a number of issues in the Pakistan team, one of the biggest ones is the poor performance by their bowling unit. Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's pace spearhead, picked up a fifer against Australia in their last match but that wasn't enough for the team to secur a win.

Now, a video has emerged on social media in which the daughter of former Pakistan Shahid Afridi could be heard asking why Shaheen is a part of the team. Shahid's daughter Arwa had asked the question beore the start of the Australia match.

Arwa asked, "Papa, is Shaheen Afridi also in Pakistan team?"

Shahid Afridi replied," Yes, Shaheen Afridi is also in the Pakistan team".

A puzzled Arwa then asked, "Kyun hai (why is that)?"

Afridi replied to her by saying, "We will ask this only when he does not perform well".

The conversation took place when Shahid and his daughter were on a Pakistani TV show ahead of the match against Australia.

Shahid Afridi's little daughter asks why Shaheen is in Pakistan's team. And Lala's answer was hilarious#CWC23 #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/xXYGwDk82c — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 21, 2023

Pakistan are placed 5th in the points table, with 2 wins and 2 defeats in 4 matches. Considering Pakistan's losses have come against India and Australia -- two of the strongest teams in the tournament -- the players won't be totally disheartened with their position.

Seeing Shaheen roar back to form against Australia, albeit in a losing cause, Pakistan fans's hopes of seeing their bowling unit perform at its best might have re-ignited.