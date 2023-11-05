South Africa take on India in their Cricket World Cup match on Sunday, November 5. The much-anticipated match-up will be staged at the renowned Eden Gardens in Kolkata and will commence at 2:00 PM IST. South Africa have won six out of their seven matches so far and are one win away from cementing a semi-final berth. Their only defeat came against the Netherlands where they lost by 38 runs. Talking about the Proteas' last match, they overcame New Zealand by a huge margin of 190 runs.

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen centuries coupled with David Miller's cameo powered South Africa to 357/4.

Thereafter, Keshav Maharaj's 4/46 and Marco Jansen's 3/31 ensured a comfortable win for their side.

As far as the starting line-up is concerned for the upcoming clash against India, Temba Bavuma and co. will be expected to stick to the same group of 11 players they fielded last time out.

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma

Another day, another century for Quinton de Kock in the Cricket World Cup 2023! The southpaw smashed a 116-ball 114 against New Zealand in the last match. Courtesy of four centuries in seven matches, he is the top run-getter in this edition as he looks to draw curtains on his ODI career with a maiden World Cup trophy for his side.

Captain Temba Bavuma, on the other hand, once again struggled to get going versus the Kiwis. His stats, an ordinary 111 runs in five matches, have been a source of concern for South Africa. With Indian pacers firing on all cylinders, Bavuma will need to bring his A-game if he is to provide a decent start for his team in the powerplay.

Middle order: Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller

Following a couple of poor outings against Bangladesh and Pakistan, Rassie van der Dussen showed what he is capable of, taking the Black Caps bowlers to cleaners en route to his 118-ball 133. So far, the right-handed batter has accumulated 353 runs in seven matches, including two centuries and one half-century.

The power-hitting ability of Heinrich Klaasen is what sets him a class apart in this Proteas line-up. Klaasen can clear the ropes at will and accelerate the scoring rate whenever needed.

David Miller, who plays the role of a finisher, has been integral in adding important runs towards the toe end of the innings throughout the Cricket World Cup 2023. He registered his first half-century in the ongoing competition against New Zealand in the previous game where a 30-ball 53 knock guided his team to a massive total.

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Aiden Markram, the dynamic all-rounder, was the history-maker earlier in the tournament with the fastest century in a 50-over World Cup against Sri Lanka, which was later surpassed by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Even though Markram has bowled just four overs so far against Bangladesh, he can be handy with the ball and Bavuma will turn to the spinner if he runs out of options against a resilient Indian batting line-up.

With 16 wickets in seven outings, Marco Jansen is South Africa's leading wicket-taker this campaign. His primary strength is bowling in the powerplay phase and will be on the hunt for early breakthroughs in the upcoming match, alongside Lungi Ngidi. The 23-year-old has been decent with the bat as well, with 143 runs in six innings, remaining unbeaten on three occasions.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is back in the side after missing out against Pakistan through a lower back injury. On his return from injury, Rabada recorded 1/16 in six overs versus the Kiwis, including two maiden overs. Overall, he has 11 wickets in six matches so far.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers with a superb performance against the Black Caps. His 4/46 derailed the opposition to set up a comfortable win.

Pacer Gerald Coetzee is also in fine form, claiming at least one wicket in every match he has featured in. A total of 14 wickets in six matches has made him Bavuma's go-to man during the middle overs.

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk) Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee