NZ vs NED Live Streaming:New Zealand will be squaring off against Netherlands in their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Monday in Hyderabad. The Kiwis will be coming to this clash after thrashing England by nine wickets in the opening match. On the other hand, Netherlands faced an 81-run defeat against Pakistan in their previous game. It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other. The two sides have met on four occasions in the format so far, with New Zealand winning all the matches.

When will the New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Monday, October 9.

Where will the New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match start?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match free?

The New Zealand vs Netherlands, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Hotstar and its website.

