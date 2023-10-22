India vs New Zealand matches in the ICC Cricket World Cups have always produced fascinating results and the contest at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, October 22, promises to be no different. India and New Zealand boast a perfect win record after four matches in the Cricket World Cup 2023 and will be keen to continue their unbeaten streak at all costs. While India will look to fill in gaps after Hardik Pandya was ruled out due to injury, the Black Caps received a major boost ahead of the India clash with their star pacer Tim Southee available for selection after regaining full fitness. (World Cup 2023 Points Table)

However, will New Zealand captain Tom Latham tinker with the winning combination?

India come into the contest on the back of convincing wins over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, New Zealand handed world champions England a heavy defeat in their opening match and went on to win against lower-ranked Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next three fixtures.

New Zealand also lead the ICC World Cup 2023 points table courtesy of a superior net run rate than India.

New Zealand have a better head-to-head record in ODI World Cups against India, having won five of the nine meetings and losing three. One match was abandoned.

The last meeting between the two sides in the ODI World Cup was also won by New Zealand, who toppled India's top order and ran away with an 18-run win in the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals in Manchester, England.

Openers: Devon Conway, Will Young

Devon Conway hammered an unbeaten 152 in the opening match against England and helped his side cruise to an impressive nine-wicket victory. He has scored a total of 249 runs in this World Cup at an average of 83 and a strike rate of over 104. Devon Conway is also the fourth-highest run-scorer in this World Cup after four matches.

At the other end, Will Young has played three matches and struck impressive 50s against the Netherlands and Afghanistan after being dismissed for a naught against England in the opening match.

Middle order: Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman

Rachin Ravindra has proved to be a find of the tournament for New Zealand and has been instrumental in his side staying unbeaten so far.

The southpaw announced himself with an unbeaten 123 against England in the opening match and scored 215 runs from four matches which also includes a half-century against the Dutch.

Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman are all capable of shifting gears according to the situation. The Kiwi middle-order is versatile and can play the anchor role or hit the accelerator if needed.

Tom Latham's 68 and Glenn Phillips' 71 rescued New Zealand from a tricky situation against Afghanistan while Daryl Mitchell's 89 against Bangladesh also stood out.

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner

If New Zealand are to beat India on Sunday, their pace bowling attack led by Trent Boult and Matt Henry will have to play key roles and dismantle India's top order as early as possible. Whether Tim Southee gets a place in the pace department which also boasts an impressive Lockie Ferguson is a big question.

The pitch in Dharamshala is expected to provide enough for the pacers and the Kiwi bowling attack is well-equipped to exploit the conditions. Matt Henry, with nine wickets from four matches, has provided the Kiwis with consistent breakthroughs.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner is the leading wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2023 with 11 wickets. He picked up a fifer against the Dutch and could stem the flow of runs for India in the middle overs. Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman could also chip in with crucial overs in the middle.

New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI vs India: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C and WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson/Tim Southee, Trent Boult