Indian cricket team stars Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli all turned into bowlers in their team's massive win over Netherlands in the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. India had already qualified for the semi-finals and with a massive total of 410 on the board, skipper Rohit decided to try out almost all of the part-time bowling options at his disposal. India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was asked about the bowling show in a video posted by BCCI on social media and he sounded extremely pleased with the part-time bowlers' planning and execution on the field.

"Virat's wicket was lovely, I could see him looking towards the keeper, hinting him about the change in the line. We are honestly preparing for all three stages of the innings, I had a chat with Rohit over how can we use Virat. Obviously, with the new ball, he gets it to swing."

"The challenge with Virat was the middle phase, which he did in this match. We want to push him further. He does have those in-dipping sharp yorkers to the right handers," Mhambrey explained.

Suryakumar and Gill have not bowled much in the past but Mhambrey said that both of them are 'work in progress' and both the team management as well as the skipper want to train them in this department.

"Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are a work in progress. I thought at a certain stage, with the flight that Surya was giving, I was afraid for the spider cam. Luckily, he did not go any higher. But I think Shubman is getting there, but definitely a work in progress with both these guys."

Advertisement

"I'll tell you honestly, it's been two years since I've been after Rohit about this, to get Surya bowling in the match and finally even the captain rolled his arm over. I could see the glimpse of him, Virat, Shubman, all of them bowling in the nets, finally happy to see that in a match," he concluded.