The Pakistan hockey team is yet to get clearance from the government to participate in the men's Asian Champions Trophy to be held in India this year, the national federation (PHF) said on Wednesday. The ACT will be held in Punjab's Mohali and Jalandhar from October 27 to November 5. A top official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation refuted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim that Pakistan had confirmed its participation in the ACT. He noted that at present government clearance was mandatory in both countries for sending teams for any international events even if they are multi-team competitions.

"We will first seek the government's advice on whether we should send the team to India and then clearance is required to apply for visas for India," the official said.

He also noted that in the past the Indian High Commission had not cooperated in issuing visas to Pakistan hockey players and officials for events.

"So first let us get permission from the government on sending the team to India and then we will apply for visas," he added.

India, Pakistan, Malaysia, China, Japan and Korea are the participating nations in the premier regional event.

Pakistan last year skipped the Asia Cup in India due the political tensions between the two countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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