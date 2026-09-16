Now, venue drama has happened in hockey too. Pakistan on Wednesday asked the Asian Hockey Federation to shift its Asian Champions Trophy matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" with host India. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it wanted a neutral venue to ensure the country's uninterrupted and full participation in the men's Asian Champions Trophy. The Asian Champions Trophy, to be held from October 27 to November 5, will feature India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Korea and is scheduled to be played at Jalandhar and Mohali hockey stadiums.

Two reserve teams, Oman and Bangladesh, have also been named for the tournament in case of pullouts. The event, which is held under the aegis of the Asian Hockey Federation, is an annual competition but was not held last year. India enter the competition as defending champions, having won the title in 2023 (Chennai) and 2024 (Hulunbuir, China).

PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said in a statement that he had requested either the entire tournament or all of Pakistan's matches be shifted to a neutral venue.

"The decision has been taken in view of the current sensitive bilateral situation between Pakistan and India and the prevailing security conditions, with the aim of ensuring a safe, dignified and conducive environment for the national players and officials," Wani said in the statement.

He further said Pakistan remains fully committed to the Asian Champions Trophy and the promotion of hockey globally.

"We are ready to take on India as well as all FIH member nations on the field and remain committed to the principle of keeping sport free from politics," Wani said.

"We strongly hope that the Asian Hockey Federation will positively consider our dignified proposal for a neutral venue to ensure Pakistan's uninterrupted and full participation in the tournament."

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said that Pakistan will compete in next month's Men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament. "There is no problem in multi-national tournaments. Maybe individual series (between India and Pakistan) cannot take place," Mann was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Then on Wednesday evening, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) said it is yet to get clearance from the government to participate in the men's Asian Champions Trophy to be held in India. A top official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation refuted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim that Pakistan had confirmed its participation in the ACT.

He noted that, at present, government clearance was mandatory in both countries for sending teams to any international events, even if they were multi-team competitions.

"We will first seek the government's advice on whether we should send the team to India, and then clearance is required to apply for visas for India," the official told news agency PTI.

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