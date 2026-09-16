Former India captain Viren Rasquinha on Thursday said the men's hockey team did not look like it was giving everything at the World Cup, and warned that the side will carry the pressure and weight of expectation into the 2026 Asian Games beginning next week in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. India finished eighth in the recent men's World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, a result that has left little room for comfort ahead of the continental event in Japan, where winning a gold medal will also seal a direct berth for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Obviously, there will be pressure, given the fact that we definitely played below par in terms of men's hockey. I thought that the women's team actually overachieved and they played above expectations.

"So they need to continue with the positive momentum. But in men's hockey, there will definitely be pressure. But as I said, we are favourites, and we have to really be strong in what we do," Rasquinha told IANS in a select virtual interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

Rasquinha also felt the men's team's problems were not confined to one department.

"I think there are many areas where we can improve. I thought, and I don't want to take individual names, but in all aspects, whether it was goalkeeping, whether it was overall defending as a team, midfield, supporting the attack, falling back into defence, and also the sharpness of the forwards.

"I think there is too much overdependence on Harmanpreet's drag flicks to get us goals. We need to be doing far better in variations of penalty corners. We really need our forwards to step up and either be scoring more field goals or to be much sharper in the D, whether it is taking shots at goal, earning penalty corners or scoring field goals themselves.

"I think there is massive scope for improvement, in my opinion. Also, I just think that at the World Cup, in terms of men's hockey, it felt that we were playing almost with the handbrake on and were not giving absolutely 100 per cent," he added.

Rasquinha was also careful to add that he was not questioning the dressing room.

"While the women's team, as I said, the team spirit, the unity, the fire and the intensity were there to be seen, and I am absolutely not saying that there was no unity in the team, I am just saying that we can do far better in terms of intensity and fire, where everyone is joining the attack.

"We need to throw more numbers into attack, and we need to defend as a team. I felt that was lacking a bit in maintaining intensity, tempo and consistency for 60 minutes in every match," he said.

Rasquinha further said the target could not be anything other than the top of the podium in Japan for both teams.

"Number one, the goal for both teams has to be to get gold because, as I said, Olympic qualification is on the line with a gold medal, and it's so important. Craig Fulton has a lot to do, and on the women's side, I was actually really impressed with some of the new players that came in.

"For me, the most impressive was our goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, who has always been in the shadows behind Savita, who has been, I think, a legendary goalkeeper for India on par with Sreejesh.

"But I thought Bichu had a fantastic World Cup, and it was really good to see her coming through. I think there were so many young players who played well. I thought Sakshi Rana and Sunelita Toppo were really good as some of the new young players. We constantly need a good balance of experience and young players coming through as well," he said.

On the men's goalkeepers' performance, Rasquinha offered a measured assessment.

"In terms of the men's team, I thought the goalkeepers, Mohit and Suraj (Karkera), did a decent job. Not bad, but not excellent either, and it's hard for them, again, coming after being in the shadow of a legend like Sreejesh and then immediately playing outstandingly as goalkeepers.

"But they were decent, and I think there's scope for improvement. Rajinder Singh, for me, was fairly decent as a debutant at the World Cup. I thought he was very decent. But many, many players need to do far more and far better at the Asian Games," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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