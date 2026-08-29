Like every year, the golden days of Indian hockey are recalled on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand while celebrating National Sports Day. Dhyan Chand's son and former Indian captain Ashok Kumar was specially invited by the Tripura government for the unveiling of his statue. Ashok Kumar appeared visibly excited, almost childlike.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, former Indian captain Ashok Kumar said, "I am currently at the India-Bangladesh border. I have been invited to the Badharghat Stadium in Agartala for the unveiling of the statue of 'Dadda' - Major Dhyan Chand. I will be reaching there shortly."

"Have Not Given Up Hope For The Bharat Ratna"

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Ashok Kumar, who scored the winning goal against Pakistan in the 1975 World Cup final, said, "It is a matter of pride that National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29th, the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand. Delhi's National Stadium has also been named after him.

"Twenty-six statues of Dhyan Chand have been installed across the country. Hockey India also has the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award in his name, which carries a prize money of Rs 30 lakh. Countless stadiums across the country are also named after him. But I am surprised why he has not yet been awarded the Bharat Ratna. But I have not given up hope."

Lived For Hockey Until The Very End: Pre-Independence And Post-Independence

Former captain Ashok Kumar tells NDTV correspondent Vimal Mohan, "It is not as if Dhyan Chand's contribution to Indian hockey was only before independence. The Indian team won gold medals in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics with Dhyan Chand. The Olympics could not take place in 1940 and 1944 due to World War II; otherwise, India and Dhyan Chand would have had 5 gold medals to their name back then (before independence)."

Even after independence, in the 1948 London Olympics, he could have found a place in the team. However, he thought it better to give youngsters an opportunity. The team led by captain Kishan Lal, vice-captain K. D. Singh, Balbir Singh Sr., and Leslie Claudius strongly carried Dhyan Chand's legacy forward and won the gold medal there as well.

Continued Nurturing The Nation's Hockey Even After Independence

For Dhyan Chand, hockey was beyond love and passion. In the final two years of his career, he spent immense effort mentoring hockey players at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha. Not only that, during the 1948-49 tour of East Africa, the African nations made Major Dhyan Chand's presence a prerequisite for Team India's visit. Ashok Kumar shared that even on that last overseas tour, at the age of 43-44, Dhyan Chand scored 55 to 60 goals.

When Dhyan Chand Met Don Bradman

Famousy known as the 'Goal Machine', 'Magician', and 'The Wizard', Major Dhyan Chand scored over 1,000 goals in domestic hockey and 570 goals in 185 international hockey matches. From 1926 to 1949 - until nearly 44 years of age - Dhyan Chand continued playing hockey. It is a famous anecdote that when Dhyan Chand met Sir Don Bradman in Adelaide in 1935 (before the 1936 Berlin Olympics), Bradman could not help but be impressed by him. Bradman remarked, "He scores goals in hockey like we score runs in cricket."

While celebrating Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary on August 29, the hopes of hockey lovers remain firm that one day Dhyan Chand, too, will certainly receive the 'Bharat Ratna', just like Sachin Tendulkar.

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