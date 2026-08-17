India suffered a huge setback in their Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign as they slumped to a 2-4 loss against England in their Pool D clash on Monday. India were heading 2-1 at half-time but they ended up conceding three second-half goals to suffer a disappointing loss. Nicholas Bandurak handed England the lead before Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh mounted a brilliant fightback for India. However, Stuart Rushmere and henry Croft scored to take back the lead for England and Bandurak's second made it 4-2. India now have 3 points from 2 matches and will face Pakistan next.

India's qualification scenarios explained

India will have to avoid defeat against Pakistan as a loss can result in elimination. Currently, England are at the top of the table with 6 points while India are second with 3. Pakistan and Wales have 1 point each from 2 matches.

The top two teams of each Pool will move on to the second round while the bottom two will playing in 9th–16th classification matches. If India lose their match against Pakistan, they will surely be eliminated irrespective of other results.

If India play out a draw against Pakistan, they will have to hope that Wales either draw or lose against England. However, if Wales beat England and India are held by Pakistan, the second spot in the points table will be decided by goal difference.

How the match unfolded

Defensive lapses proved costly as India went down 2-4 to England in their second pool match of the men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday, leaving the Harmanpreet Singh-led side needing to avoid a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India, who had beaten Wales 3-1 in their opening match, staged a strong comeback to lead 2-1 at half-time in the Pool D match, but were completely outplayed in the third quarter, conceding two goals, before world No. 3 England added another in the final quarter.

Nicholas Bandaruk scored twice for England (14th and 55th minutes), while Stuart Rushmere (39th) and Henry Croft (43rd) were the other scorers for the winners.

Harmanpreet Singh (17th) and Dilpreet Singh (25th) scored India's goals.

(With PTI inputs)

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