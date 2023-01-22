India vs New Zealand, Hockey World Cup 2023, Live Updates: India will be going up against New Zealand in the crossover match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday. After getting a below-par result against Wales, Team India need to win against New Zealand in order to qualify into quarterfinals of the tournament. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side had to defeat Wales by a margin of eight goals but could only register a 4-2 win. The winner of today's clash will face Belgium in the quarter-finals of Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

Here are the Live Updates of the India vs New Zealand, 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup Match, Straight from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 22 2023 18:05 (IST) IND vs NZ, Hockey WC Live: No Hardik Singh for India! India will be missing the services of star player Hardik Singh as he has been ruled of the ongoing mega event due to injury. Hardik was named the Player of the Match in India's opening game against Spain, while he played a key role in the second game against England. India will be missing the services of star player Hardik Singh as he has been ruled of the ongoing mega event due to injury. Hardik was named the Player of the Match in India's opening game against Spain, while he played a key role in the second game against England. Share Link

January 22 2023 17:53 (IST) IND vs NZ, Hockey WC Live: New Zealand's road to Crossover New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 in their opening game of Hockey World Cup 2023 before losing to Netherlands and Malaysia by margins of 4-0 and 3-2. They finished at the third post in Pool C that was topped by Netherlands with Malaysia occupying the second spot. New Zealand defeated Chile 3-1 in their opening game of Hockey World Cup 2023 before losing to Netherlands and Malaysia by margins of 4-0 and 3-2. They finished at the third post in Pool C that was topped by Netherlands with Malaysia occupying the second spot. Share Link

January 22 2023 17:48 (IST) IND vs NZ, Hockey WC Live: India's road to Crossover India, who were placed in Pool D of the Hockey World Cup 2023, defeated Spain 2-0 in their tournament opener before they played out a goalless draw with England. In their third game, India beat Wales 4-2 and thus ended below England in the pool. India, who were placed in Pool D of the Hockey World Cup 2023, defeated Spain 2-0 in their tournament opener before they played out a goalless draw with England. In their third game, India beat Wales 4-2 and thus ended below England in the pool. Share Link

January 22 2023 17:42 (IST) IND vs NZ, Hockey WC Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome the the live blog of the Men's Hockey World Cup crossover match between India and New Zealand. The match takes place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Stay connected for all the live updates! Hello everyone, welcome the the live blog of the Men's Hockey World Cup crossover match between India and New Zealand. The match takes place at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Stay connected for all the live updates! Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Sack Wrestling Body Chief, Say Athletes Over #MeToo. Wait, Says Minister