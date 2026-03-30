A global sporting icon, Tiger Woods has been issued a stern warning by his partner, Venessa Trump, after the golfer was arrested for DUI (Driving Under the Influence) following a car crash. Tiger has reportedly been given a "final warning" by Venessa about changes he must make to his lifestyle, or she will decide to leave him. According to a report, Venessa was furious to see Tiger detained by police for about eight hours at Martin County Jail before being released on bail.

The Daily Mail quoted an insider as saying that Venessa has drawn a clear line for Tiger, and another repeat offence could be the end of their relationship.

"It's a definite red flag, and she told him that he's going to get this sorted out and that she's going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around," the insider was quoted as saying.

"They are good together as they both have golf in their lives. That propels the romance in a certain sense," another insider said. "Still, it is not without its challenges. She does all she can, but some of it is out of her hands."

While the two certainly share some common traits, the relationship reportedly hasn't been without challenges.

An insider added: "They are an intense couple. It's serious, but Tiger has yet to look in the mirror and say, 'You're 50 years old and need to act like it.'"

Donald Trump on Tiger Woods

US President Donald Trump also shared his thoughts on Tiger's crash, expressing concern for the golf legend.

"I feel so badly. He's got some difficulties," Trump told reporters at a Miami airport tarmac. "There was an accident, that's all I know. He's a very close friend of mine. He's an amazing person, amazing man, but some difficulties."