Former Indian cricketer and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president Kapil Dev hailed Pranavi Urs for her historic gold medal and the women's team for their silver at the ongoing Asian Games in the ongoing Asian Games, saying that the medals are a reflection of the talent, determination and hard work of the players. Pranavi Urs scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the continental showpiece, while also helping India secure silver in the women's team event.

The 23-year-old from Mysuru held her nerve in a tightly contested final round to finish with a total of 15-under 265, edging China's Yin Ruoning and Singapore's Shannon Tan by one stroke, according to ESPN.

The gold is India's first women's individual golf gold at the Asian Games and the country's first golf gold at the Games since Shiv Kapur's men's individual triumph in 2002.

Pranavi's performance also played a key role in India's silver medal-winning women's team campaign alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

India finished the team event at 14-under 546, with the best two scores from the three golfers counting towards the final team total. China won gold after finishing at 22-under 538

Aditi shot a 67 in the final round, while Diksha carded a 77 as India secured the silver medal behind China.

In a statement, Kapil said, "Pranavi Urs' historic gold medal in the women's individual event and the silver medal won by our women's team at the Asian Games are moments of immense pride for India and Indian golf. These medals are a reflection of the talent, determination and hard work of our players, and of the growing strength of women's golf in our country."

Kapil hailed Pranavi's "nerves of steel and tremendous belief" and the women's team for combining well for a silver medal.

"Pranavi showed nerves of steel and tremendous belief to win the Gold Medal for India, while Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi combined well as a team to deliver the Silver Medal for India. On behalf of the PGTI and the entire Indian golfing fraternity, I congratulate all of them. They have done India proud and shown what is possible when you believe in yourself, stay disciplined and compete fearlessly on the biggest stage," he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin