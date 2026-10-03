Pranavi Urs scripted history on Saturday by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an Asian Games gold medal. In a landmark double-medal performance, Pranavi etched her name into Indian sporting history by capturing individual gold and team silver in women's golf at the Asian Games. Entering the final round with a three-shot lead at 15-under 195, the 23-year-old showed immense composure on the final hole to close out a thrilling victory. She then led teammates Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar to the silver medal position with a 14-under total, finishing behind gold-medallists China (-22). The historic win shatters a major continental drought. While India previously boasted three men's golf gold medals (from 1982 and 2002) and a lone women's silver through Aditi Ashok in Hangzhou, Pranavi's gold-and-silver haul at Aichi-Nagoya marks the country's finest hour in women's golf.

Who Is Pranavi Urs?

Born on April 15, 2003, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Pranavi started playing golf at six, inspired by her father and brother. She rose through the ranks of the junior and amateur circuits, notably winning the 2018 Singha World Junior Championship in Thailand and the All India Junior Girls Championship, before turning professional in 2020.

Representing India at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, she narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in the women's team event. Since then, Pranavi has established herself on the international circuit, competing in events like the Ladies European Tour (LET) and finishing third at the 2024 Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Now a prominent IGPL star, her groundbreaking achievement came at the 2025 IGPL Invitational Mumbai, where she became the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers. IGPL is also NDTV's partner for the Golf Pro-AM-a tournament in which Pranavi's fiance, Karandeep, is an active participant.

Pranavi was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Government of India in 2023 and was included in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core Group in January 2022 for customised support towards her Olympic preparation. With her historic win in Aichi-Nagoya, she has now achieved what no Indian woman golfer before her could, cementing her status as a true legend of the sport.

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