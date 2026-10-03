South Korean golfer Tom Kim got what he came for by winning the men's singles title on Saturday at the Asian Games: a gold medal and an exemption from military service back home. He shot a 6-under 64 in Saturday's final round for a four-day total of 18-under 262. Three golfers finished three shots back and faced a playoff, with Kazuki Higa of Japan taking silver and Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana earning bronze. Tom Kim made a special effort to compete in Japan, flying across the Pacific after the Presidents Cup ended last weekend.

Asked about the exemption, he took the gold-medal approach.

“Despite that, I'm more proud that I'm able to bring a medal for my country,” he said.

He did acknowledge the pressure — the flight, the expectations, the gold medal and more.

“I tried not to think about it,” he said. “I just tried to play my best for my country. It's a big stepping stone. I think the pressure that I felt this week, I'll be able to implement it in my upcoming seasons."

Most able-bodied men in South Korea must serve about 18 months in uniform, but a medal of any colour at the Olympics, or gold at the Asian Games, provides an exemption.

However, South Korea failed to win the team competition. That meant S.H. Kim, who played on the team with Tom Kim, did not receive the exemption. He closed with a 73, while the third team member, 35-year-old Mun Do-yeob, shot 70. Mun had already completed his military service and did not need an exemption.

Kim Joo-hyung goes by Tom Kim when he plays on the PGA Tour, and Kim Seong-hyeon goes by S.H. Kim when he competes abroad.

China won the team event, with South Korea taking silver and Japan claiming bronze.

The military exemption in South Korea also applies to classical and traditional musicians, dancers and other artists who are viewed as enhancing national pride.

The Asian Games format consisted of 72 holes of stroke play. The teams were made up of three players, but only the best two scores counted each day towards the team total.

Tom Kim dominated the 7,035-yard Kasugai Country Club course. Over the final two days, he carded eagles on the par-5 13th, a 520-yard hole that was particularly gettable in the sunny conditions and light winds.

Sixteen South Korean baseball players are also exempt after defeating Japan 3-1 in the Asian Games final earlier in the week. So are three South Koreans who won gold in esports, an event at the Asian Games.

“Of course the result is important, and the fact that the players will be exempt from military service is important,” said Lee Sang-hyeok, who is known as “Faker” in the world of esports.

Lee won gold at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, and this time helped his teammates avoid conscription.

Some in South Korea have questioned whether the exemption, created more than 50 years ago, is fair. The South Korean news agency Yonhap recently termed the system “outdated” and called for change.

The news agency said the baseball victory over Japan “symbolically reflects the changed times and the public's expectations.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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