Full List Of Indian Medallists At Asian Games 2026 And Final Medal Tally
India's medal charge at the Asian Games 2026 ended with a top-place finish by the Indian men's hockey team on Saturday.
- India finished Asian Games 2026 with 85 medals: 21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze
- Indian men's hockey team won gold and topped the medal tally in hockey
- Indian men's and women's cricket teams won gold in T20 events
India's medal charge at the Asian Games 2026 ended with a top-place finish by the Indian men's hockey team on Saturday. After a slow start to the campaign, when India looked set to finish with far fewer medals than at the 2022 edition, the contingent gained momentum as the Games progressed. Archers and boxers provided the late push, with the Indian men's cricket team and the men's hockey team bringing home gold medals. India's final medal tally stood at 85 - 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. (Asian Games 2026 medal tally)
GOLD MEDALS (21)
Cricket
India Women's Team (Women's T20)
India Men's Team
Kabaddi
India Women's Team
India Men's Team
Hockey
India Women's Team
India Men's Team
Shooting
Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team)
Neeru Dhanda (Women's Trap)
Kynan Chenai & Neeru Dhanda (Mixed Trap Team)
Archery
Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Women's Compound Team)
Sahil Jadhav & Chikitha Taniparthi (Mixed Compound Team)
Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal (Men's Compound Team)
Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma (Women's Recurve Team)
Kumkum Mohod (Women's Recurve Individual)
Athletics
Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj (Women's 4x400m Relay)
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg)
Parveen Hooda (Women's 65kg)
Ankush (Men's 80kg)
Wrestling
Sujeet (Men's Freestyle 65kg)
Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg)
Golf
Pranavi Urs (Women's Individual)
SILVER MEDALS (27)
Shooting
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod (Women's 10m Air Rifle Team)
Elavenil Valarivan (Women's 10m Air Rifle)
Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon (Men's 10m Air Rifle Team)
Himanshu Dhillon (Men's 10m Air Rifle)
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team)
Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team)
Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat (Women's Trap Team)
Esha Singh (Women's 25m Pistol)
Athletics
India Mixed 4x400m Relay Team
Gulveer Singh (10,000m)
Sawan Berwal (Marathon)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put)
Ancy Sojan (Long Jump)
Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump)
Gulveer Singh (1500m)
Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)
Yash Vir Singh (Javelin Throw)
Boxing
Roshibina Devi (Women's 60kg Sanda/Wushu)
Antim Panghal (Wrestling)
Squash
Abhay Singh (Men's Singles)
Anahat Singh (Women's Singles)
Sailing
Prince Kurisinkal Noble & Manu Francis (Men's Skiff)
Wrestling
Nitesh Siwach (Greco-Roman 97kg)
Archery
Kumkum Mohod & Dhiraj Bommadevara (Mixed Recurve Team)
Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara (Men's Recurve Team)
Golf
India Women's Team
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu (49kg)
Bronze Medal Highlights (37)
Notable bronze medallists included:
Athletics
Seema Kumari (10,000m)
Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put)
Baranica Elangovan (Pole Vault)
Prachi Choudhary (400m)
Haritha Bhadra (200m)
Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon)
Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase)
Vithya Ramraj (400m Hurdles)
Parul Chaudhary (5000m)
Rohit Yadav (Javelin)
Mixed 4x100m Relay Team
Pooja Singh (High Jump)
Men's 4x400m Relay Team
Shooting
Rudrankksh Patil (10m Air Rifle)
Women's Skeet Team
Men's Skeet Team
Mixed Skeet Team
Boxing
Narender Berwal
Priya Ghanghas
Kapil Pokhariya
Archery
Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (Men's Compound Individual)
Neeraj Chauhan (Men's Recurve Individual)
Wrestling
Sunil Kumar (Greco-Roman)
Deepak Punia
Other Sports
India Men's Badminton Team
Jay Meena (Soft Tennis)
Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar (Squash Mixed Doubles)
India Women's Squash Team
India Men's Squash Team
Nethra Kumanan (Sailing)
India Men's Sepaktakraw Quadrant Team
Suchika Tariyal (MMA)
Pincky Balhara (Kurash)
Rowers Satnam Singh & Salman Khan
Diya Chitale & Manush Shah (Table Tennis Mixed Doubles)