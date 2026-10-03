India's medal charge at the Asian Games 2026 ended with a top-place finish by the Indian men's hockey team on Saturday. After a slow start to the campaign, when India looked set to finish with far fewer medals than at the 2022 edition, the contingent gained momentum as the Games progressed. Archers and boxers provided the late push, with the Indian men's cricket team and the men's hockey team bringing home gold medals. India's final medal tally stood at 85 - 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. (Asian Games 2026 medal tally)

GOLD MEDALS (21)

Cricket

India Women's Team (Women's T20)

India Men's Team

Kabaddi

India Women's Team

India Men's Team

Hockey

India Women's Team

India Men's Team

Shooting

Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh (10m Air Pistol Mixed Team)

Neeru Dhanda (Women's Trap)

Kynan Chenai & Neeru Dhanda (Mixed Trap Team)

Archery

Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Women's Compound Team)

Sahil Jadhav & Chikitha Taniparthi (Mixed Compound Team)

Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal (Men's Compound Team)

Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma (Women's Recurve Team)

Kumkum Mohod (Women's Recurve Individual)

Athletics

Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj (Women's 4x400m Relay)

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg)

Parveen Hooda (Women's 65kg)

Ankush (Men's 80kg)

Wrestling

Sujeet (Men's Freestyle 65kg)

Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg)

Golf

Pranavi Urs (Women's Individual)

SILVER MEDALS (27)

Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod (Women's 10m Air Rifle Team)

Elavenil Valarivan (Women's 10m Air Rifle)

Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon (Men's 10m Air Rifle Team)

Himanshu Dhillon (Men's 10m Air Rifle)

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar (Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team)

Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen (Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team)

Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat (Women's Trap Team)

Esha Singh (Women's 25m Pistol)

Athletics

India Mixed 4x400m Relay Team

Gulveer Singh (10,000m)

Sawan Berwal (Marathon)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put)

Ancy Sojan (Long Jump)

Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump)

Gulveer Singh (1500m)

Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)

Yash Vir Singh (Javelin Throw)

Boxing

Roshibina Devi (Women's 60kg Sanda/Wushu)

Antim Panghal (Wrestling)

Squash

Abhay Singh (Men's Singles)

Anahat Singh (Women's Singles)

Sailing

Prince Kurisinkal Noble & Manu Francis (Men's Skiff)

Wrestling

Nitesh Siwach (Greco-Roman 97kg)

Archery

Kumkum Mohod & Dhiraj Bommadevara (Mixed Recurve Team)

Neeraj Chauhan, Yashdeep Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara (Men's Recurve Team)

Golf

India Women's Team

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu (49kg)

Bronze Medal Highlights (37)

Notable bronze medallists included:

Athletics

Seema Kumari (10,000m)

Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put)

Baranica Elangovan (Pole Vault)

Prachi Choudhary (400m)

Haritha Bhadra (200m)

Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon)

Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase)

Vithya Ramraj (400m Hurdles)

Parul Chaudhary (5000m)

Rohit Yadav (Javelin)

Mixed 4x100m Relay Team

Pooja Singh (High Jump)

Men's 4x400m Relay Team

Shooting

Rudrankksh Patil (10m Air Rifle)

Women's Skeet Team

Men's Skeet Team

Mixed Skeet Team

Boxing

Narender Berwal

Priya Ghanghas

Kapil Pokhariya

Archery

Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (Men's Compound Individual)

Neeraj Chauhan (Men's Recurve Individual)

Wrestling

Sunil Kumar (Greco-Roman)

Deepak Punia

Other Sports

India Men's Badminton Team

Jay Meena (Soft Tennis)

Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar (Squash Mixed Doubles)

India Women's Squash Team

India Men's Squash Team

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing)

India Men's Sepaktakraw Quadrant Team

Suchika Tariyal (MMA)

Pincky Balhara (Kurash)

Rowers Satnam Singh & Salman Khan

Diya Chitale & Manush Shah (Table Tennis Mixed Doubles)

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