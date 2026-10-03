Indian golfer Pranavi Urs described her gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 as a surreal achievement, saying the feat has not fully sunk in yet. Pranavi became the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the Games. She made the remarks via video conference from Japan on the sidelines of the NDTV Golf Pro-Am. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur, on behalf of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which has partnered with NDTV for the second edition of the Pro-Am, announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore for the 23-year-old in recognition of her historic achievement at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Last year, Pranavi made history by becoming the first woman to win an IGPL title in a mixed professional field.

Fast forward to 2026, and she is now an Asian Games champion, having won the gold medal in the women's individual stroke-play event.

Speaking on her gold medal, Pranavi told NDTV, "It hasn't sunk in yet. It's great, and I'm still trying to control it. Yeah, I feel the beat."

"You know, I always kind of like being the first one to do something," she added.

Pranavi also won the silver medal in the women's team event alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each for Aditi and Diksha.

Looking ahead to her celebrations, Pranavi said, "Yeah, I said I'm going to be shopping a lot tomorrow in Tokyo, so I'm really excited for that."

After a crippling triple bogey on the third hole of the final round, Pranavi realigned herself and was soon totally locked into the game. So much so, even when the final putt was holed, she was not sure whether it was for a win or a play-off.

"I held my nerves and just kind of stayed in my lane and tried to kind of do what I was meant to do and kind of stick to the game plan. And I was really thinking about what, you know, the other girls were doing.

"So, yeah, I was just kind of took it shot by shot after that because I thought he had rock bottom. And I was just thinking about what he did when he won his first Masters. And if he can go out there and win Masters after having a bad start, then I can win the Asian Games," said Pranavi.

NDTV IGPL Golf Pro-Am



The NDTV IGPL Golf Pro-Am pairs IGPL professionals with senior corporate players to make golf more open and accessible to India's business leadership. Season 2 expands to 10 Pro-Ams across Mumbai, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vizag, Ahmedabad and Pune - up from six cities in Season 1 - each hosted at a premier course.

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