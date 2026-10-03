India's campaign at the Asian Games 2026 finished on a high, with the men's hockey team clinching the 21st gold medal on Saturday. With that medal, India finished with 85 medals - 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze. India's major medal rush came in the last four days, with archers bringing home five gold medals and boxers winning three gold medals. The wrestling and hockey teams won two gold medals each, while the Indian men's cricket team won one. As a result, India rose to fourth place in the Asian Games 2026 medal tally.

India's 2026 medal tally was 21 fewer than what the team won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games. At the 2022 edition, India won 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze medals. India had finished fourth at the 2022 edition. This time too India can finish fourth, provided Uzbekistan does not win a gold medal on the final day of the competition at the Asian Games 2026.

Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh rose to the occasion with a brace as a dominant India thrashed Malaysia 5-1 to clinch the men's hockey gold for the second time in the Asian Games and book a 2028 Olympics berth on Saturday. The men's team's gold came a day after the women defeated higher-ranked defending champions China 1-0 in the final to clinch the title after 44 years and also book an Olympic spot.

This is the first time that both the men and women have ended on top in the same edition of the continental showpiece. Captain Harmanpreet (11th and 57th), Jugraj Singh (23rd), Hardik Singh (42nd) and Shilanand Lakra (54th) scored for India. For Malaysia, Shello Silverius pulled one back in the 14th minute. With his twin strikes, Harmanpreet also ended as the tournament's top-scorer with 12 goals to his credit.

India earned as many as 14 penalty corners against two earned by the Malaysians on Saturday after making a slightly patchy start. With the win, India became the second country after Pakistan to win back-to-back gold medals in the Asian Games history. Harmanpreet became the first Indian captain to win two Asian Games gold.

With PTI inputs

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