For Alexander Zverev, the French Open 2026 is perhaps the biggest milestone in a long career. At 29, Zverev is older than current generation's superstars Carlos Alcaraz (23) and Jannik Sinner (24). Despiter being predicted to be the next superstar in world tenni, the top prize eluded the German tennis star for long. He entered the 2020 US Open final - his first Grand Slam title clash. His next Slam final happened in the 2025 Australian Open. Zverev had to wait one more year to taste his first Grand Slam - at the 2026 French Open.

Zverev's triumph is not just the validation of a passionate athlete, but it also holds significance for those who struggle with physical ailments. Zverev was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at four. He has been photographed taking insulin shots in between matches. A large part of his challenges involves balancing his performance with blood glucose management.

"When I was younger, not so much now, I remember going into the doctor's office and getting told that professional sports with this type of illness is impossible. Being 7-8 years old only, it was frustrating and it was upsetting, but luckily I was told by my parents, 'we will prove it otherwise.' They have achieved that. We have achieved that goal in a way," Zverev said in an interview.

"To be honest, if any parent walks into the doctor's office and if they are getting told that achieving their dreams with diabetes is not possible, well, there are perfect examples. Not only me, there are great examples in football and other industries."

Zverev's mother Irina said diabetes had a big role to play in him becoming a successful athlete: "Because of diabetes, he was always disciplined. He played a lot of sports. He used to run around a lot instead of getting injections."

When Zverev was diagnosed with diabetes, his family had to go through an intense learning process of what to do next. Terms like basal insulin and fast insulin became common for them. For Zverev, growing up with diabetes meant that his teenage years were different from others. "I did not go partying or went out at night after matches."

Zverev has maintained a monitoring system that helps him keep his glucose management at the optimum level. It includes planned nutrition, insulin management, and data-driven wearables.

In 2022, Zverev teamed up with his brother Mischa and parents, Irina and Alexander Zverev Sr., to launch the Alexander Zverev Foundation, which supports children with Type 1 diabetes around the world. With the French Open win, Zverev has taken a step towards inspiring generations

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