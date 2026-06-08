World No. 3 Alexander Zverev won his first-ever Grand Slam title on Sunday, beating Italy's Flavio Cobolli in a five-set French Open classic at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The 29-year-old, who had lost the previous three Grand Slam finals of his career, rose to the occasion in the title clash at Roland Garros, edging out Cobolli 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in 4 hours and 16 minutes. Zverev, who is the first diabetic to win a Grand Slam, received congratulatory messages from tennis great Rafael Nadal and legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner and a record 14-time champion at Roland Garros, quipped that Zverev deserved to win the title after years of hard work and perseverance.

"Congratulations, @AlexZverev on winning @rolandgarros! So well deserved after all the hard work and perseverance. You've been chasing your first Grand Slam for a long time, and you absolutely deserve it! And congratulations to Flavio as well for a fantastic tournament!" wrote Nadal on X.

Congratulations, @AlexZverev on winning @rolandgarros! So well deserved after all the hard work and perseverance. You've been chasing your first Grand Slam for a long time, and you absolutely deserve it!



And congratulations to Flavio as well for a fantastic tournament! pic.twitter.com/opIe77jaj8 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 7, 2026

Tendulkar also praised Zverev for his persistence over the years, saying he always felt that the German was a 'special player'.

"Sometimes tennis can take a long time to give back what players keep putting in. Good to see Alexander Zverev win his first Grand Slam at Roland-Garros today. Always felt he was a special player! Credit to Flavio Cobolli for the way he competed today as well. Both players gave everything to the game," said Tendulkar.

Sometimes tennis can take a long time to give back what players keep putting in. Good to see Alexander Zverev win his first Grand Slam at Roland-Garros today. Always felt he was a special player!



Credit to Flavio Cobolli for the way he competed today as well. Both players gave... — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 7, 2026

Zverev had been an overwhelming favorite for the title ever since the top-ranked Jannik Sinner struggled in the first week's heat wave and wasted a two set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. A day later, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was also eliminated.

Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time reigning champion, withdrew before the tournament with an injured right wrist.

Zverev also lost a lead of two sets to none in the 2020 U.S. Open final to Thiem and was beaten in straight sets by Sinner in the 2025 Australian Open final.

(With AP Inputs)

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