Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Final LIVE Updates, French Open 2026 Men's Singles: Alexander Zverev aims to win an elusive Grand Slam title as he plays 14th-ranked Flavio Cobolli in the French Open men's singles final today. It's the fourth major final of Zverev's career, and it is a unique opportunity for the third-ranked German without Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz across the net. The German tennis star has been an overwhelming favourite for the title ever since the top-ranked Sinner struggled in the first week's heat wave and wasted a two-set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. A day later, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was also eliminated. Alcaraz, the two-time reigning champion, withdrew before the tournament with an injured right wrist.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of French Open 2026 men's singles final between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli: