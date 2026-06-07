 Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE Score, French Open 2026 Final: Zverev Takes On Cobolli In Chase Of First Grand Slam | Tennis News
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French Open 2026
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11 June - 19 July 2026
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Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Final LIVE Updates, French Open 2026 Men's Singles: Alexander Zverev aims to win an elusive Grand Slam title as he plays 14th-ranked Flavio Cobolli in the French Open men's singles final today. It's the fourth major final of Zverev's career, and it is a unique opportunity for the third-ranked German without Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz across the net. The German tennis star has been an overwhelming favourite for the title ever since the top-ranked Sinner struggled in the first week's heat wave and wasted a two-set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. A day later, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was also eliminated. Alcaraz, the two-time reigning champion, withdrew before the tournament with an injured right wrist.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of French Open 2026 men's singles final between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli:

Jun 07, 2026 18:22 (IST)
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French Open Final LIVE: Andreeva wins women's singles!

In case you missed it, Mirra Andreeva beat Maja Chwalinska in a one-sided women's singles final at the French Open on Saturday. The Russian teenager registered a 6-3, 6-2 win over her Polish opponent to bag her maiden Grand Slam.

Jun 07, 2026 18:16 (IST)
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Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli LIVE: The chase for maiden Grand Slam!

Germany's Alexander Zverev has played a total of three Grand Slam finals before this, but he has managed to win none. In his pursuit of a maiden title, he faces Flavio Cobolli, who is playing his first-ever major final. The Italian tennis star's previous best was a quarterfinal appearance.

Jun 07, 2026 18:00 (IST)
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Welcome guys!

Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the French Open 2026 men's singles final between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli. Stay connected for live scores and updates related to the contest.

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