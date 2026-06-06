Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Updates, French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final: World No. 8 Mirra Andreeva is playing against World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska in the women's singles final at the French Open 2026 today. This is the first meeting between the players as both of them eye their maiden Grand Slam title. Andreeva broke Chwalinska in the first game of the contest before conceding the lead by failing to hold on her serve next. A similar result followed in the next pair of games.
Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final Live Scores and Updates:
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Andreeva back into lead!
This is a good comeback from Mirra Andreeva! She first holds her serve to level the scores at 3 and then breaks Maja Chwalinska to get into the lead.
1st Set: Andreeva 4-3 Chwalinska
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Chwalinska holds serve!
Maja Chwalinska holds her serve! This is the first time in the contest that a player has held her serve. No mistakes from Chwalinska this time as she didn't give Mirra Andreeva any chance in this game. With this, Chwalinska takes the lead for the first time.
1st Set: Andreeva 2-3 Chwalinska
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Chwalinska breaks Andreeva!
This contest is going nowhere as Mirra Andreeva, once again, squanders her lead. The Russian teenager has been broken by Maja Chwalinska for a second time in the first set. The scores are level at 2.
1st Set: Andreeva 2-2 Chwalinska
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Andreeva breaks Chwalinska again!
Mirra Andreeva gets into the lead again! She has once again broken Maja Chwalinska! The Russian teenager produces yet another opportunity for herself. Can she increase the gap this time with her serve coming next?
1st Set: Andreeva 2-1 Chwalinska
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Chwalinska breaks Andreeva!
It's even steven now as Maja Chwalinska breaks Mirra Andreeva to make an early comeback in the contest. The polish tennis star pressed hard from the beginning and managed to claim the second game quite easily.
1st Set: Andreeva 1-1 Chwalinska
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Andreeva breaks Chwalinska!
This is a brilliant start from Mirra Andreeva! She breaks Maja Chwalinska in the very first game of the contest! It turned out to be a neck-and-neck fight that revolved for a fair amount of time around 40-all. Andreeva wasted her advantage multiple times before finally sealing the game in her favour
1st Set: Andreeva 1-0 Chwalinska
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Action begins!
The French Open 2026 women's singles final match begins with the serve of Maja Chwalinska. Mirra Andreeva will receive. Here we go... Chwalinska begins with a double fault, and that helps Andreeva earn the first point in the contest.
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Players warm up!
Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska walk into Court Philippe-Chatrier for the historic women's singles French Open 2026 final. The players take out their respective racquets and warm up. The play is set to begin in just some minutes from now.
French Open Live: Chwalinska's big achievement!
Maja Chwalinska of Poland is only the second qualifier in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final. Emma Raducanu is the first player to do so. The British tennis player achieved it at the 2021 US Open.
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Chwalinska's road to final -
Qualifiers -- first round: Defeated Alice Rame 6-0, 6-3
Qualifiers -- second round: Defeated Carole Monnet 6-0, 6-1
Qualifiers -- third round: Defeated Suzan Lamens 7-6 (4), 7-5
First round: Defeated Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 6-0
Second round: Defeated Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0
Third round: Defeated Maria Sakkari 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
Fourth round: Defeated Diane Parry 6-3, 6-2
Quarterfinal: Defeated Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (3), 6-3
Semifinal: Defeated Diana Shnaider 7-6 (4), 6-4
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: Andreeva's road to final -
First round: Defeated Fiona Ferro 6-3, 6-3
Second round: Defeated Marina Bassols Ribera 3-6, 6-1, 6-1
Third round: Defeated Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-2
Fourth round: Defeted Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2
Quarterfinal: Defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3
Semifinal: Defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-1, 6-3
Andreeva vs Chwalinska Final LIVE: The chase for maiden Grand Slam!
This is the first final appearance in the French Open for both Mirra Andreeva and Maja Chwalinska. The winner today will not only claim her maiden Roland Garros title, but also her first Grand Slam. We are just minutes away from the start of the contest. Stay connected!
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to the French Open 2026 women's singles final. Mirra Andreeva takes on Maja Chwalinska in the summit clash. Stay connected to NDTV's blog for live scores and updates related to the contest.