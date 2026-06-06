Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska LIVE Updates, French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final: World No. 8 Mirra Andreeva is playing against World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska in the women's singles final at the French Open 2026 today. This is the first meeting between the players as both of them eye their maiden Grand Slam title. Andreeva broke Chwalinska in the first game of the contest before conceding the lead by failing to hold on her serve next. A similar result followed in the next pair of games.

Mirra Andreeva vs Maja Chwalinska French Open 2026 Women's Singles Final Live Scores and Updates: