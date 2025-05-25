Story ProgressBack to home
Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka Powers Into French Open Second Round
World number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova.
Aryna Sabalenka in action at French Open 2025.© AFP
World number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. Sabalenka broke Rakhimova five times as she wrapped up victory in an hour to make a convincing start to her Roland Garros campaign. Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka will play Switzerland's Jil Teichmann or Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini for a spot in the last 32. The 27-year-old from Belarus has never reached the final in Paris, but the tournament appears more open than in recent years given the struggles of three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Topics mentioned in this article
Tennis Aryna Sabalenka French Open 2025