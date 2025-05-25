World number one Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the second round of the French Open on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova. Sabalenka broke Rakhimova five times as she wrapped up victory in an hour to make a convincing start to her Roland Garros campaign. Three-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka will play Switzerland's Jil Teichmann or Italian qualifier Lucrezia Stefanini for a spot in the last 32. The 27-year-old from Belarus has never reached the final in Paris, but the tournament appears more open than in recent years given the struggles of three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)